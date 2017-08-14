More AR, video effects coming to Facebook, acquisition suggests

Why it matters to you Facebook and Instagram users could soon be seeing some new video effects, thanks to software the company just bought.

Could Facebook Camera be getting augmented reality video effects? As part of Facebook’s continued focus on video, the company recently acquired a startup called Fayteq, which produces a software that leverages computer vision to add (or remove) objects inside of video.

The acquisition was originally reported by a German publication, and then picked up by Variety. Few details have been made public, such as sales numbers and what, exactly, the plans are for the newly acquired software, but Facebook has confirmed that the company has indeed acquired Fayteq.

While we can only speculate on exactly how the software will be put to use — or whether users will see the effects first inside Facebook or the Facebook-owned Instagram — taking a look at what Fayteq’s software does offers some ideas. Fayteq is a small startup based in Germany. A notice on its website says that its products and services are no longer for sale.

Fayteq’s software tracks objects in videos, which then allows video editors to add or remove objects from video. For example, since the software understands where the objects are in the footage, users can add objects that stay fixed to that location while the camera moves through the scene. The software was used as a plug-in for popular video-editing programs, including Adobe After Effects.

Some are speculating that the features could be used to add effects using Facebook Live, while another possibility lies in expanding the augmented reality options inside Facebook Camera, which currently allows for photos, GIFs and soon, live video. Fayteq’s video mapping that recognizes where objects are in the frame even as the camera moves could help the platform expand augmented reality video effects. The same possibilities could also extend to options like Instagram Stories.

While Facebook isn’t offering any details outside of confirming the acquisition, the move suggests that the company is continuing to expand both its video and augmented reality options. Facebook Camera launched in April, giving users access to augmented reality camera effects with a quick swipe from the left. At the same time, the company launched an AR platform for developers, expanding the potential tools beyond just what Facebook can dream up.