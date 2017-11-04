You can now use pictures or GIFs for your own Facebook poll posts

Why it matters to you The new feature lets you easily create eye-catching polls for the friends on your Facebook page.

Facebook has added a new picture polling feature that you can add to your posts, including wacky pictures or hilarious GIFs, so all your followers can join in on the fun. The new poll option is available on your desktop browser, Android, or iOS.

Text-only polls have been an option on Facebook Pages for quite some time, but now you can add them to your regular posts and use images for your answers.

To create a Facebook poll, click on the “Poll” option in the lower right. For each option, hover over the GIF option and choose the one you want. You can also upload your own photos to add a personal touch to your question. There are only two possible poll answers, so choose wisely.

Add the poll question and specify long you’d like the poll to run for, and you’re set to begin bugging your friends for votes. Your question can be as long as you’d like, but the answer field is limited to 25 characters. Responses to Facebook polls are not anonymous — the poster will be able to see how everyone voted in response to the question.

Facebook Questions, a poll-based application, was launched in 2011 to little fanfare and shut down in 2012, but polls are apparently the next big thing at Facebook. The social network has been testing this new polling feature since last September, and Instagram included similar picture polls to Stories a short time ago. Facebook added polls to its Messenger chat app more than a year ago, and it recently acquired the anonymous polling app tbh.

“Whether it’s comparing two of your favorite movies, asking for opinions on which outfit to wear, or polling friends on what photo to use for your next profile pic, the ways you can use polls to gather opinions are endless,” a Facebook representative explained to PCMag.

For its part, Twitter has had a polling option for several years, with four possible responses rather than two.

So, is this new feature a hit or a miss? Break out some of the best GIFs from your favorite TV shows and movies and pose the question to all your loyal Facebook followers.