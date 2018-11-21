Share

If you drop by your Instagram profile over the next few weeks and notice that stuff has been switched around, then don’t worry — your account hasn’t been hacked. It’s just Instagram testing out some new designs.

The popular photo-sharing app said on Wednesday that it’s planning to tweak the design of the profile page so you can, in the company’s own words, “better express yourself and more easily connect with the people you care about on your profile.”

In a post outlining the upcoming testing, Instagram said that you may see some features switched around on your profile page, including “changes to icons, buttons, and the way you navigate between tabs, which we hope will make profiles easier and cleaner to use.”

A glance at the provided examples (below) suggest it’s considering moving the user description to a higher position on the display, while changing the size and location of the follower/following counts to make them less prominent. It could also include tabs for shopping and IGTV.

The Facebook-owned company said it’s been working on the changes for a while and plans to test them in stages, and in different combinations, in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for any alterations as the trial rolls out.

“We’ll continue to experiment and update the experience as we learn from your feedback,” Instagram said in its post.

The work on redesigning profiles comes amid a busy time for Instagram as it makes a number of changes to its service. Just a few days back, it revealed it was taking steps to purge the platform of fake followers, comments, and likes in a bid to bolster the authenticity of activity on the app.

It’s also introduced more ways to shop via Instagram, and partnered with Shazam to let you easily share music tracks to Instagram Stories. It’s even introduced a time-management tool for ‘grammers who have a niggling feeling they might be spending just a bit too much time on the app each day.

