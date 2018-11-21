Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram is about to start fiddling around with your profile page

Trevor Mogg
By

If you drop by your Instagram profile over the next few weeks and notice that stuff has been switched around, then don’t worry — your account hasn’t been hacked. It’s just Instagram testing out some new designs.

The popular photo-sharing app said on Wednesday that it’s planning to tweak the design of the profile page so you can, in the company’s own words, “better express yourself and more easily connect with the people you care about on your profile.”

In a post outlining the upcoming testing, Instagram said that you may see some features switched around on your profile page, including “changes to icons, buttons, and the way you navigate between tabs, which we hope will make profiles easier and cleaner to use.”

A glance at the provided examples (below) suggest it’s considering moving the user description to a higher position on the display, while changing the size and location of the follower/following counts to make them less prominent. It could also include tabs for shopping and IGTV.

instagram is about to change the look of your profile page design
Instagram

The Facebook-owned company said it’s been working on the changes for a while and plans to test them in stages, and in different combinations, in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for any alterations as the trial rolls out.

“We’ll continue to experiment and update the experience as we learn from your feedback,” Instagram said in its post.

The work on redesigning profiles comes amid a busy time for Instagram as it makes a number of changes to its service. Just a few days back, it revealed it was taking steps to purge the platform of fake followers, comments, and likes in a bid to bolster the authenticity of activity on the app.

It’s also introduced more ways to shop via Instagram, and partnered with Shazam to let you easily share music tracks to Instagram Stories. It’s even introduced a time-management tool for ‘grammers who have a niggling feeling they might be spending just a bit too much time on the app each day.

Just getting to grips with Instagram? Then check out our informative guide on how to use it like a pro, and another revealing lots of different ways you can make some cash out of it. But if it all gets too much and you’ve grown tired of the app, then check out this guide on how to delete your Instagram account in just a few taps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to record calls on your iPhone
instagram purging fake followers like comments ai 2 up en sp instagrampurge
Social Media

Instagram purges fake followers, likes, and comments generated from other apps

Instagram looking a little more authentic? You can thank machine learning. A new tool is helping Instagram spot followers, likes and comments generated from third-party apps -- and this is just the start.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use Instagram Stories
Mobile

Instagram tool accidentally exposes user passwords. Were you affected?

Instagram's Download Your Data tool accidentally exposed the passwords of a small number of users. Here is the explanation on what happened, and how to find out which Instagram accounts were compromised.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
instagram update shopping video conf saved en
Social Media

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update

Eyeing a product on Instagram? Now there are more ways to shop from the social network. Instagram just rolled out options to save products in a collection as users can also now shop from videos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
superwoman youtuber lilly singh taking a break for her mental health
Social Media

‘Superwoman’ YouTuber Lilly Singh taking a break for her mental health

Claiming to be "mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually exhausted," popular YouTuber Lilly Singh has told her millions of fans she's taking a break from making videos in order to recuperate.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook rolling out messenger unsend feature and heres how to use it
Social Media

Facebook is rolling out a Messenger ‘unsend’ feature, and here’s how to use it

Facebook is starting to roll out a "remove message" feature for its Messenger app. It lets you delete a message in a thread within 10 minutes of sending it, and replaces it with a note telling recipients that it's been removed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook portal review feat
Product Review

It's not a spy, but you still won't want to friend Facebook's Portal+

Facebook has jumped into the smart home game with the Portal+, a video-calling device featuring an Amazon Alexa speaker and a screen. While it has lots of cool calling features, we’re weary of Facebook taking up counter space in our home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
microsoft - best stock-trading apps
Social Media

Addicted to Instagram? Its new ‘activity dashboard’ is here to help

Ever get that nagging feeling you're spending too much time on Instagram? Well, a new "activity dashboard" has a bunch of features designed to help you better control how you use the addictive photo-sharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why an american called john lewis gets lots of twitter hassle from brits johnlewis
Social Media

Why an American named John Lewis gets lots of Twitter hassle from Brits

Spare a thought for Twitter user John Lewis. When he signed up as @johnlewis soon after the app launched in 2006, little did he know what he was letting himself in for. Clue: There's a U.K. department store called John Lewis.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Photography

Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Despite underselling the first generation, Snap Inc. isn't done with camera glasses yet. According to a recent report, the company is rumored to be working on another Snap Spectacles with dual cameras for augmented reality features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on Facebook consumption, are rolling out now

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook feed? Facebook will now tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social network.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook removes one-click comment test after users call the tool ‘dystopian’

A faster way to comment on posts sounds innocent enough, but when a Facebook test of the feature appeared on a story about a shooting, users weren't happy. The tool attempted to suggest one-click comments.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
millennials attached to phones college students texting smartphones
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own version of Stories

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter — among others — have all launched their own versions of Snapchat Stories, so it was only a matter of time before professional social networking platform LinkedIn followed suit.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

Most completely unnecessary ways to cook your turkey this Thanksgiving

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Kim Wetzel