Digital Trends
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own version of Stories

Trevor Mogg
By

Hey, LinkedIn, what took you so long? The social network aimed primarily at professionals has finally heard about Stories, a feature started by Snapchat and copied by pretty much every other social media service since. And yes, that now includes LinkedIn.

It’s currently being tested for U.S.-based students and recent graduates using the LinkedIn app, hence the name: “Student Voices.”

The feature lets you post short videos — but not photos — as a collection for others to enjoy. The post vanishes after seven days, though can still be viewed by visiting the user’s Recent Activity section, accessible via their profile.

But take note — LinkedIn has put its own personal stamp on its Stories-like feature, encouraging users to add videos that say something interesting and positive about themselves.

“It’s a great way for students to build out their profile and have this authentic content that shows who they are and what their academic and professional experiences have been,” LinkedIn product manager Isha Patel told TechCrunch. “Having these videos live on their profile can help students grow their network, prepare for life after graduation, and help potential employers learn more about them.”

Patel noted how students enjoy using their smartphones to capture special moments on video, “so we’ve created this new product to help them connect with one another around shared experiences on campus to help create a sense of community.” So long as the videos are shot with their sensible face on rather than the bedraggled mess of a mug recorded during some wacky booze-fueled antics, then they should be just fine.

Indeed, LinkedIn is keen to emphasize that it envisages students using the feature to share their academic experiences like internships, career fairs, and class projects that help to tell potential recruiters more about themselves.

According to TechCrunch, the company plans to roll out Student Voices to more people on its platform over time, but for now it’s keen to see how it goes down with its younger users.

With Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and others all going after Snapchat with their own versions of Stories, it was only a matter of time — albeit a rather long time — before LinkedIn cooked up its own effort.

The new feature looks like a bid by LinkedIn to attract a younger crowd to its platform that it hopes will stick with the service throughout their careers.

Of course, if Student Voices turns out to be a flop, it’ll no doubt go the same way as Skype’s Highlights, another Stories-like effort that the Microsoft-owned company eventually realized “didn’t resonate with a majority of [its] users.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook's Alexa-enabled video-calling devices begin shipping

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you speak.
Posted By Denny Arar, Bruce Brown
vine coming back as byte
Social Media

Vine fans, your favorite video-looping app is coming back as Byte

Vine fans were left disappointed in 2017 when its owner, Twitter, pulled the plug on the video-looping app. But now one of its co-founders has promised that a new version of the app, called Byte, is coming soon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook depression
News

Social media use increases depression and anxiety, experiment shows

A study has shown for the first time a causal link between social media use and lower rates of well-being. Students who limited their social media usage to 30 minutes a day showed significant decreases in anxiety and fear of missing out.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
twitter experiencing outages worldwide app
Social Media

Twitter boss hints that an edit button for tweets may finally be on its way

Twitter has been talking for years about launching an edit button for tweets, but it still hasn't landed. This week, company boss Jack Dorsey addressed the matter again, describing a quick-edit button as "achievable."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
superwoman youtuber lilly singh taking a break for her mental health
Social Media

‘Superwoman’ YouTuber Lilly Singh taking a break for her mental health

Claiming to be "mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually exhausted," popular YouTuber Lilly Singh has told her millions of fans she's taking a break from making videos in order to recuperate.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook rolling out messenger unsend feature and heres how to use it
Social Media

Facebook is rolling out a Messenger ‘unsend’ feature, and here’s how to use it

Facebook is starting to roll out a "remove message" feature for its Messenger app. It lets you delete a message in a thread within 10 minutes of sending it, and replaces it with a note telling recipients that it's been removed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook portal review feat
Product Review

It's not a spy, but you still won't want to friend Facebook's Portal+

Facebook has jumped into the smart home game with the Portal+, a video-calling device featuring an Amazon Alexa speaker and a screen. While it has lots of cool calling features, we’re weary of Facebook taking up counter space in our home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
instagram update shopping video conf saved en
Social Media

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update

Eyeing a product on Instagram? Now there are more ways to shop from the social network. Instagram just rolled out options to save products in a collection as users can also now shop from videos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
microsoft - best stock-trading apps
Social Media

Addicted to Instagram? Its new ‘activity dashboard’ is here to help

Ever get that nagging feeling you're spending too much time on Instagram? Well, a new "activity dashboard" has a bunch of features designed to help you better control how you use the addictive photo-sharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why an american called john lewis gets lots of twitter hassle from brits johnlewis
Social Media

Why an American named John Lewis gets lots of Twitter hassle from Brits

Spare a thought for Twitter user John Lewis. When he signed up as @johnlewis soon after the app launched in 2006, little did he know what he was letting himself in for. Clue: There's a U.K. department store called John Lewis.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagram purging fake followers like comments ai 2 up en sp instagrampurge
Social Media

Instagram purges fake followers, likes, and comments generated from other apps

Instagram looking a little more authentic? You can thank machine learning. A new tool is helping Instagram spot followers, likes and comments generated from third-party apps -- and this is just the start.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Photography

Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Despite underselling the first generation, Snap Inc. isn't done with camera glasses yet. According to a recent report, the company is rumored to be working on another Snap Spectacles with dual cameras for augmented reality features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on Facebook consumption, are rolling out now

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook feed? Facebook will now tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social network.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis