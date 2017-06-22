Love stickers? PicsArt now has more than a million that are free to use

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a specific sticker, PicsArt probably has it -- or could help you make it.

Just two months after launching the ability to make customer stickers, PicsArt now has one of the biggest collections of free stickers in the world. The mobile photo editing app is now home to over a million stickers tagged with the #freetouse hashtag that means users can integrate them into their own shots.

Stickers, or small graphics that can be added to any photo, are growing in popularity with their inclusion in a number of social media platforms from Snapchat to Facebook. PicsArt’s photo editing tools makes it possible for users to create their own stickers from a photo or using drawing tools. Those custom stickers can then be exported to use within other apps, as well as sharing them within the PicsArt community.

Thanks to PicsArt’s #freetouse tag that allows users to indicate if it is OK to re-use that artwork, the custom sticker option has now generated more than a million stickers that have the tag. The feature allows the stickers to be used inside the PicsArt platform with attribution to the sticker’s creator, which the company says helps users to grow their number of followers on the platform.

‘’Our community has shown us how important stickers are for creative expression both on and off of PicsArt,” PicsArt CEO Hovhannes Avoyan said. ‘’With over 1,000,000 stickers created in 60 days and accelerating, we’ve quickly amassed a large collection of open-source stickers that will inspire creativity and remixing from millions more on PicsArt.”

PicsArt only launched the ability to develop custom stickers at the end of March. The feature uses PicsArt’s existing tools and filters to cut an object out of a photo, adjust it and save it as a sticker than can be used with other images or exported to use on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, What’s App and iMessenger.

Since the launch of the feature, the app has also integrated the ability to use stickers on a live preview, before taking a picture. It has more than 400 million installs — with 90 million of them active monthly users — making it one of the leading social image editing apps.