Snapchat Spectacles sales aren’t looking too hot these days

Why it matters to you If you thought Snapchat's Spectacles were going to be a passing craze, it looks like you may be right.

Our dalliance with Snap’s Spectacles is looking more like a fling than an enduring relationship, judging from information provided in the company’s latest earnings call. Following a rather disappointing second quarter earnings report, Snap’s chief financial officer, Drew Vollero, hosted a call to explain some of the numbers. And perhaps most notable was his announcement that revenue from Spectacles, Snap’s first attempt at hardware, fell during the second quarter.

Vollero told investors that “‘other revenues’ were $5.4 million, substantially all of which was driven by Spectacles.” This figure represents a 35-percent decrease from the $8.3 million Snap reported in the first quarter of 2017. Broadly assuming that all of this revenue came from Spectacle sales, it means that Snap sold around 61,800 pairs during the first three months of the year, and just 41,500 pairs in the second three-month period (Spectacles cost around $130).

To be fair, it doesn’t seem as though Snap ever placed much stock in the success of Spectacles, perhaps viewing the product more as a PR and marketing stunt than a real revenue channel. Snap noted in its S-1 prospectus that Spectacles “have not generated significant revenue for us,” and clearly, that doesn’t look like it’s going to change. All the same, the company has made moves to make the Spectacles more easily attainable. While the company launched the hardware using pop-up vending machines, it is now selling Spectacles in a number of more traditional locations, both on and offline. You can buy a pair of Spectacles from Amazon or Harrods in London, for example. It’s worth pointing out too that because this broader availability is a relatively new development, the revenue generated from these sales won’t appear until Snap reveals its third-quarter earnings.

All the same, it could be time for Snap to begin looking to alternative sources of revenue. One possible solution could be Zero Zero Robotics, a drone company that Snap has acquired, and that is known for its selfie-taking quadcopters. While it’s not yet clear exactly what Snap will do with its latest acquisition, it’s not too far of a stretch to surmise that we could soon have Snapchat-branded drones following us around and documenting our every move. Perhaps that will prove a more lucrative enterprise.