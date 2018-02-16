Social Feed: Embeds might be iIllegal, Vimeo adds simultaneous live-streams

Share

Social media is a fluid technology — nearly every day, the major social media networks are announcing a big change, coming under fire for the latest controversy, or moving forward in smaller ways. Social Feed is a collection of the smaller changes that you may have missed amid this week’s biggest news — like Twitters’ new and prominent breaking news videos, Facebook’s new list status, and Pinterest’s organization-focused update. Check out Social Feed every weekend for the latest social news tidbits.

Embedding that tweeted photo could be illegal

Embedding a tweet has, for years, been an option for properly crediting an image or quote without falling into copyright violation. That might no longer be the case, however, now that a federal court in New York has ruled in favor of a photographer who said the news outlets embedding his images were violating his copyright.

A case in 2007 established the idea that the liability lies with the host, which in this case is Twitter, not the person or group embedding the post. The judge who made that earlier ruling made the decision, in part, on the premise that if the original tweeter edited the tweet, the embeds would also change. It was also suggested that those sharing the content could be unaware that the post violates copyright. The latest case, however, upends that idea. Judge Katherine Forrest said that the embeds violated the photographer’s right to display the image and that hosting the image on Twitter didn’t change that right. The ruling could affect not just tweets, but any embedded content, such as Facebook and Instagram images. The verdict could potentially go through an appeal process.

Privacy settings don’t matter in legal cases, court says

In another New York courthouse, an appeals court ruled that even Facebook profiles set to private can still be used in legal battles. The appeal supported an earlier ruling. In the case in question, a woman who was injured from a fall off a horse was asked to share her Facebook posts with the court in a lawsuit against the owner of the animal. As a result of the ruling, even the posts with a private setting can be used in the lawsuit.

Twitter is working to remove self-harm tweets

After a significant rule overhaul to curb abuse, Twitter has set its sights on curbing another form of violence on the platform. Announced via a Tweet, Twitter will now be responding to reported tweets that encourage self-harm. Posts that encourage users to harm themselves have always been against Twitter rules, but according to Gizmodo, the rules weren’t previously enforced. Twitter now says users can report profiles, tweets, and direct messages that encourage someone to harm themselves. Twitter says it is continuing to provide resources for users who tweet about their own self-harm.

German courts say Facebook is illegally taking user data for ads

Earlier this week, courts in Berlin said that Facebook failed to obtain the proper consent before using user data in targeted ads. The case says that the default privacy settings are hidden from users. Facebook says it will appeal the case but is working to make sure the guidelines are clear. Germany also recently launched a new law that fines social media sites for not removing hate speech.

With Vimeo, users can now simultaneously broadcast to Facebook and YouTube

Want that live video to show up in more than one network? This week, Vimeo launched an update that allows users to broadcast live to Facebook, YouTube, Periscope and Twitch at the same time, while previously recorded uploads can also be synced with Facebook and YouTube. The change comes as Vimeo is continuing to stray from the YouTube-like business model and instead prioritize tools for the creatives behind the video.

Users complain Facebook is sending spam after phone number is provided for security purposes

Several users are reporting receiving text messages from Facebook after providing a phone number for the two-factor authentication process, which appears to turn on text notifications by default. In some cases, responding to those texts actually posts to the user’s Facebook wall. Gizmodo suggests that the text messages increase when users aren’t active on their accounts. Facebook says it is looking into the complaints and reminds users that the text notifications can be switched off in settings.

Businesses and nonprofits can now post in Facebook’s Community Help

Facebook’s Crisis Response allows users to mark themselves safe, learn what’s going on, and offer help in the middle of a crisis — and now businesses and nonprofits can also use the tool. Facebook announced that Community Help is opening up to businesses and organizations. By allowing greater access, Facebook is aiming to include posts about distribution and assistance. For example, Lyft can now post in the Crisis Response about a relief rides program that offers free rides to shelters and hospitals. The feature is only headed to a handful of pages at first, but Facebook says the option will be rolling out to more businesses and organizations.