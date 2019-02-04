Digital Trends
Social Media

The ‘Instagram egg’ embarks on a new adventure as the man behind it is unmasked

Trevor Mogg
By

At the start of 2019, a photo of an egg appeared on Instagram and no one really noticed.

A message accompanying the photo read: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!”

Two weeks later, the photo made news headlines around the world when it raced past Jenner’s image to score 21 million likes. Today it has more than double that.

Throughout the bizarre episode, the person behind the photo chose to remain anonymous, preferring instead to put the spotlight on Eugene (that’s the egg), and Henrietta, the bird that brought it into the world (actually, the image was bought from a photo library).

Keen to learn more, BuzzFeed recently managed to uncover the identity of the person behind the stunt, with the New York Times following up with an interview.

His name is Chris Godfrey and he works for an ad agency in London, U.K. Clearly in the right profession considering his remarkable success in marketing an egg, Godfrey told the Times that he chose this particular object for his Instagram challenge because it has no gender, no race, and no religion, adding rather profoundly, “An egg is an egg, it’s universal.”

Quizzed on how the egg caused such a stir on Instagram, 29-year-old Godfrey was keen to dispel rumors that he had paid influencers to spread the word, claiming that the egg’s growing fame happened in a way that was “completely organic.”

As he monitored the stats connected with the photo, he noticed early on that most interactions took place soon after schools were out, suggesting, perhaps not surprisingly, that it was many of Instagram’s most enthusiastic users that brought the egg global recognition.

The next chapter

And this curious tale isn’t over yet, as the egg has just appeared in a commercial encouraging anyone struggling in their daily life to seek help. Shown on Hulu after the Super Bowl, the ad featured Eugene cracking up in response to all of the recent attention.

“The pressure of social media is getting to me,” the egg discloses in the Hulu-produced commercial, adding, “If you’re struggling, too, talk to someone.” The commercial then directs viewers to Mental Health America website.

Godfrey said he wants to put the egg’s fame to positive use, and says mental health is the first of a number of issues Eugene will highlight.

Don't Miss

Astronomers make an accidental discovery: The tiny dwarf galaxy Bedin 1
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Facebook just added a petition tool. What could possibly go wrong?

Facebook now has a petition tool called Community Action. Facebook Community Actions allow users to create or support a cause. But is the feature just asking for trouble on a network already plagued by fake news and fake accounts?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

2019's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Google will begin shutting down the classic Hangouts app in October

Google confirmed that it will begin retiring the classic Google Hangouts app in October. The company will start by pushing users to move to the new Google Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
covfefe act 69962687 ml
Social Media

Twitter shares sneak peek at simpler, less cluttered design with new features

Twitter shared a sneak peek of an upcoming redesign of its website, showing a less cluttered design with a handful of new features. The update brings keyboard and emoji shortcuts, improved search, and a two-column layout.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pinterest make up skin tone search tool pinterestskintonesmobile
Mobile

Pinterest makeup searches can soon be customized by skin tone

Browsing Pinterest for new makeup or hair ideas? You can soon customize the results based on skin tone. After testing the tool last year, Pinterest will soon roll out palettes to narrow search results related to hair and makeup only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter testing ‘original tweeter’ label so you know who started a thread

Twitter is testing an "original tweeter" label to make it easier for users to identify who started a thread. The idea is to help clear up any confusion about who began a conversation, and to reduce the impact of imitators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Don't kill the Messenger. You can still use service without a Facebook account

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but for many, simply using the Facebook Messenger app is enough. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to use Facebook Messenger without having a normal Facebook account. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper
snapchat story
Mobile

Snapchat reportedly toys with the idea of making its snaps permanent

Snapchat could soon make public posts last forever. According to Reuters, the company is considering extending the lifespan of public posts shared in Our Story to make snaps more easily shareable outside the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
made for google
Computing

Download your archive and get ready to bid farewell to Google+ on April 2

Get ready to say goodbye to Google+. Starting April 2nd, all data, photos, and comments on the social media platform and all Google+ pages will be removed, but you still have time to back up your data.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
california review of images and mark zuckerberg ceo at facebook 2
Social Media

Facebook plans ‘major improvements’ as platforms grow to 2.7 billion users

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger now have an estimated 2.7 billion users -- and Facebook is making big plans. During the end of year conference call to investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company's plans for expansion in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

Social media sites can predict your behavior even if you don’t use them

Bad news for people trying to preserve their privacy by staying off social media: a new study shows that privacy on social media is like second-hand smoke -- it's controlled by the people around you.
Posted By Georgina Torbet