Hearts are breaking because Tinder is broken and it’s Facebook’s fault

The love seekers of the world are collectively freaking out now that Facebook has ruined your chance at finding your soulmate. We’re talking, of course, about Facebook’s recent changes to how third-party apps are able to interact with the social network. It’s a much-needed change in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle, but alas, it’s apparently having some unintended consequences, like locking people out of their Tinder accounts.

But wait, you say — how could Facebook possibly affect my Tinder account? Well, the problem is that in order to sign into Tinder, you must sign into your Facebook account. In fact, there is no way for you to even create a Tinder account if you don’t have a Facebook profile. So now that Facebook is tweaking the way in which it works with these independent apps, things are getting a bit hairy.

If you try to log into your Tinder account, you will likely receive an error message that reads, “Facebook Permissions. Tinder requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to use a Tinder account. This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support.” Basically, it would appear that Facebook has revoked Tinder’s permissions, which also means that it’s revoked your ability to meet and potentially fall in love with new people. Even if you follow Tinder’s prompts, it seems that the issue is not resolved, and you’ll remain unable to swipe left or right.

Twitter, of course, wasted no time in raising the alarm. Tons of Twitter users have complained about being unable to access their accounts, and have pointed the finger squarely at Facebook. One user tweeted, “Facebook’s API changes just broke Tinder. It throws you into an endless login loop. Bravo to Facebook for being considerate of their only valuable product.”

Facebook’s API changes just broke Tinder. It throws you into an endless login loop. Bravo to Facebook for being considerate of their only valuable product. pic.twitter.com/QbJA1uTi0v — Daniel Sinclair (@_DanielSinclair) April 4, 2018

Others have tried tweeting directly at Tinder in hopes of receiving an answer, though this not seem to be a particularly successful way forward. Some folks have even attempted to delete and reinstall both apps, alas, to no avail.

We reached out to Tinder and Facebook alike in hopes of shedding some light on this issue and will keep up with any updates.