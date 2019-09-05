YouTube struts onto the runway with a new hub for fashionistas

Fashionistas have a new online destination with the launch of a YouTube hub for style and beauty content.

YouTube/Fashion — or “slash fashion” as the company has decided to call it — serves up original content from some of the biggest names in the industry, as well as popular content created by YouTubers across the platform.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Derek Blasberg, director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, described the new offering as “an ultimate destination for style content that bridges both our fabulous endemic creator community and the more traditional worlds of fashion and beauty.”

Fashion and beauty creators, industry professionals, publishers, and luxury fashion brands — among others — all have a presence on the new site, giving serial procrastinators with an interest in such topics yet another reason not to get anything done.

A quick look at the landing page shows content from fashion giants such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Chanel, as well as a slew of videos offering beauty tips — a genre of video already hugely popular on YouTube. You’ll also find The Collections featuring “fashion news straight from the runway.”

For those interested in a career in fashion, there’s a bunch of videos from those already working in the industry offering tips and guidance on how to make it happen.

It’s also the go-to place for content from some of the industry’s top models. Check out, for example, Naomi Campbell’s pre-flight routine that you may (or may not) want to adopt for your next plane trip.

“Our goal is to make YouTube.com/Fashion a diverse and inclusive place, filled with the latest fashion and beauty trends, content and more,” Blasberg said in his post, adding that in the coming months the site will be working “to bring more international voices to the page and to localize for global markets.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise about the launch of YouTube/Fashion is that it’s taken this long to arrive. After all, between 2014 and 2018 the number of fashion and beauty channels on YouTube grew by more than six times, and generated billions of views in the last year alone. Bringing all that content under one roof looks set to push the view count even higher, a dream for advertisers, brands, and creators. And YouTube, too.

