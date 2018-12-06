Share

Where else can you watch kids yodeling in Walmart and bread perfectly tossed into a toaster? On YouTube and its top 10 videos of 2018. On Thursday, December 6, YouTube shared the top 10 trending videos on the platform, with the group reaching more than 673 million views.

Headlining the list is Kylie Jenner’s “To Our Daughter,” an 11-minute video on the star’s pregnancy, which was largely kept out of the limelight until after Stormi was born in February. The video has more than 75 million views.

Dude Perfect’s second video on Real Life Trick Shots took second on YouTube’s top list of trending videos for the year, as the stars of the channel toss picture frames onto the wall and slice tomatoes with a quick toss into a knife.

In third, YouTube Vloggers David Dobrik and Liza Koshy shared the news of their break-up in an emotional video with fans. The video had more than 46 million views.

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the fourth top trending video is of a kid in Walmart — yodeling. In the video, Mason Ramsey sings to Hank William’s Lovesick Blues with surprising ability, decked out in cowboy boots, a bowtie, and a belt buckle — in aisle 12. The initial video later led Ramsey to more than 300 million views across multiple videos.

The fifth most popular video answered “The Dress” question of 2018 — does that recording say Yanney or Laurel? The creators at AsapScience explain the science of why the internet was divided on that recording.

The FIFA World Cup — which were also among the trending topics in 2018 for Facebook and Twitter — was the sixth most popular video, with Match 3 of Portugal versus Spain. YouTubers watched more than 300 million hours of the World Cup this year.

A video from Primitive Survival Tool on building a swimming pool around an underground house was No. 6 on the list. The YouTube Original Cobra Kai episode one Ace Degenerate, which continues the Karate Kid saga was next on the list, followed by a video by comedian Amit Bhadana and a film from KhangProFilm.

YouTube also shared the list of the biggest music videos of the year — and eight of the 10 are by Latin artists. YouTube says the category has seen major growth after 2017’s release of the song Despacito. Artists on the list include Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, and Drake. Girls Like You by Maroon 5 with Cardi B was the No. 1 song globally for the summer. Korean pop band BTS had the biggest debut with the most views in the first 24 hours. The In My Feelings dance challenge, which was also Twitter’s No. 1 tweet, lead to more than 600 million views for the original song by Drake.

Outside the top 10 lists, YouTube also shared a handful of other trends. Fortnite was the second most watched video game globally and broke records for the most game uploaded videos in a single month in February. YouTube’s biggest livestream yet was the SpaceX launch with more than 2.3 million views at one time. That doesn’t top the 11 million views total over the course of one day for the royal wedding livestream, though.