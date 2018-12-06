Digital Trends
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

Hillary Grigonis
By

Where else can you watch kids yodeling in Walmart and bread perfectly tossed into a toaster? On YouTube and its top 10 videos of 2018. On Thursday, December 6, YouTube shared the top 10 trending videos on the platform, with the group reaching more than 673 million views.

Headlining the list is Kylie Jenner’s “To Our Daughter,” an 11-minute video on the star’s pregnancy, which was largely kept out of the limelight until after Stormi was born in February. The video has more than 75 million views.

Dude Perfect’s second video on Real Life Trick Shots took second on YouTube’s top list of trending videos for the year, as the stars of the channel toss picture frames onto the wall and slice tomatoes with a quick toss into a knife.

In third, YouTube Vloggers David Dobrik and Liza Koshy shared the news of their break-up in an emotional video with fans. The video had more than 46 million views.

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the fourth top trending video is of a kid in Walmart — yodeling. In the video, Mason Ramsey sings to Hank William’s Lovesick Blues with surprising ability, decked out in cowboy boots, a bowtie, and a belt buckle — in aisle 12. The initial video later led Ramsey to more than 300 million views across multiple videos. 

The fifth most popular video answered “The Dress” question of 2018 — does that recording say Yanney or Laurel? The creators at AsapScience explain the science of why the internet was divided on that recording.

The FIFA World Cup — which were also among the trending topics in 2018 for Facebook and Twitter — was the sixth most popular video, with Match 3 of Portugal versus Spain. YouTubers watched more than 300 million hours of the World Cup this year. 

A video from Primitive Survival Tool on building a swimming pool around an underground house was No. 6 on the list. The YouTube Original Cobra Kai episode one Ace Degenerate, which continues the Karate Kid saga was next on the list, followed by a video by comedian Amit Bhadana and a film from KhangProFilm.

YouTube also shared the list of the biggest music videos of the year — and eight of the 10 are by Latin artists. YouTube says the category has seen major growth after 2017’s release of the song Despacito. Artists on the list include Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, and Drake. Girls Like You by Maroon 5 with Cardi B was the No. 1 song globally for the summer. Korean pop band BTS had the biggest debut with the most views in the first 24 hours. The In My Feelings dance challenge, which was also Twitter’s No. 1 tweet, lead to more than 600 million views for the original song by Drake.

Outside the top 10 lists, YouTube also shared a handful of other trends. Fortnite was the second most watched video game globally and broke records for the most game uploaded videos in a single month in February. YouTube’s biggest livestream yet was the SpaceX launch with more than 2.3 million views at one time. That doesn’t top the 11 million views total over the course of one day for the royal wedding livestream, though.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Jean-Luc Picard 'Star Trek' series to premiere in 2019, CBS says
Up Next

It took a Tom Cruise tweet to raise awareness of this troublesome TV setting
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Code suggests Facebook is working on a comment keyword mute tool

Reverse engineering the Facebook app has uncovered a potential feature that would allow users to mute specific keywords on comments. The feature hasn't yet been confirmed but could be an option Facebook is testing for personal profiles.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook today in launches screen shot 2018 10 22 at 01 36 am copy
News

Facebook’s local news tool just went live in 400 cities, alerts could be next

Facebook now has a section dedicated to local news in more than 400 cities -- and the next test is for Local Alerts. Called Today In, the local news feature aggregates news as well as events, school announcements, and group discussions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones close up of smart phone at lunch
Mobile

Restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones

A restaurant chain is offering families free meals if they surrender their smartphones upon arrival. The idea came about after a survey suggested many kids were fed up with their parents being on their phones the whole time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
youtube stories expands 10k two phones youtubestories
Social Media

Like them or not, YouTube Stories just expanded to more channels

YouTube Stories are exiting testing -- beginning today, the feature will be available to channels with more than 10,000 subscribers. The launch also comes with a new comment tool and updates based on test feedback.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s new Close Friends List lets you decide who should see your Story

Have a story to share, but don't want to send it to everyone? Instagram now offers a close friends list that will allow users to share stories with only the users included on that list.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
social media addiction teens on phones
Social Media

Survey of teens says social media lets them connect with friends and get support

A survey of teenagers shows the ways that social media sites can be beneficial to them, like feeling more connected to their friends, the ability to interact with different people, and as a venue to get support when they are struggling.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hotel chain offers instagram sitter who will post photos for you
Social Media

Hotel chain offers an Instagram ‘sitter’ who will post photos for you

If the pressure to post stunning Instagram photos is ruining your vacations, then how about hiring a local Instagram influencer to do the job for you while you go off and enjoy yourself? Well, such a service now exists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Hangouts isn’t being hung out to dry in 2020, Google says

According to a report, Google may shut down Google Hangouts by 2020. While Hangouts was once Google's top-tier messaging app, the app has since been neglected in favor of Android Messages.
Posted By Christian de Looper
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

Tumblr bans nudity to create ‘a safe place for creative expression’

Tumblr will soon no longer allow images with adult content. The company says the change is one that's designed to help more creators feel comfortable sharing on the platform, but admits the change won't happen overnight.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook group stories launch facebookgroupstories
Social Media

Members can share the same Story with Facebook’s new Group Stories

Facebook Group members can now view and share Group Stories. Unlike the Stories for an individual user, the new tool allows members to contribute to the same Group Story, if the feature isn't turned off by an admin.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

You can now share saved Facebook posts with a Pinterest-like collection tool

Facebook collections can now be shared with friends if you also want to allow them to contribute to the list. Facebook is rolling out an update that allows users to add a contributor to their collections, or lists of saved Facebook posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
actor tells kanye west to get off his smartphone during broadway show
Mobile

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night

Theater actors can get understandably upset when they spot someone in the audience fiddling with their phone instead of watching the show. The other night that audience member was Kanye West, and he got called out for it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook 2018 year in review banner 2x
Social Media

This event topped Facebook’s biggest moments of the year — again

As the year comes to a close, Facebook is looking back on what users discussed most over the last year. For two years in a row, International Women's Day topped the list. So what else is on the list?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis