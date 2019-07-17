Soundbar Reviews

Vizio SB3621n-GB 2.1 review

Vizio’s latest 2.1-channel soundbar boasts sweet cinema sound on the cheap

1 of 11
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Vizio SB3621n-GB review
DT Recommended Product
Vizio’s SB3621n-GB 2.1 soundbar brings bold cinema sound at a great price.
MSRP $179.99
Vizio’s SB3621n-GB 2.1 soundbar brings bold cinema sound at a great price.
Vizio’s SB3621n-GB 2.1 soundbar brings bold cinema sound at a great price.

Highs

  • Crisp, dynamic sound
  • Easy set-up
  • Sound signature can be easily tailored to your room
  • Subwoofer fits under furniture

Lows

  • No HDMI ARC
  • Clunky visual interface

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Parker Hall
By

If you just spent a big chunk of change on a brand new TV, it can be tough to pony up even more cash to upgrade the audio performance for your favorite shows and movies. But given that even the highest-end TV models often come with woefully inept sound, you’ll most likely want to grab at the very least a modestly priced soundbar to pair with that new screen.

That’s where Vizio’s latest 2.1 soundbar system, the SB3621n-GB, comes in handy. With great stereo sound, an affordable $150 price tag, and a discreet subwoofer that is slim enough to sit under most furniture, there are few entry-level bars that offer you this soundbar’s mix of convenience and quality.

Out of the box

The SB3621n-GB is an update of Vizio’s previous 36-inch 2.1 bar, which featured a subwoofer with a bigger footprint. Inside a bright orange box, you’ll find the bar, a sleek new sub (more on this later), a remote, instruction manual, and 3.5 mm and optical cables to link your TV and other devices.

Aesthetically, as with a lot of bars, there’s not much to write home about. We do like the rectangular bar’s sleek silver endcaps on each side, a Vizio design signature which matches nicely with the compact sub.

Speaking of the sub, Vizio has re-engineered its ported sub to be extremely thin, making it possible to place it under couches and chairs for optimum rumble, while also keeping it out of the way.

Features and setup

One of the biggest drawbacks of the SB3621n-GB is its lack of HDMI ARC port. We don’t typically expect one on a soundbar in this price class, but we’re starting to see it more often. HDMI ARC allows for higher-quality playback from your TV (though it’s essentially a moot point for lower-priced soundbars like this one), as well as CEC control to use your TV remote for volume and power. You can program the Vizio so it works with most TV remotes, though, so with a little work, connecting with the included optical cable should tick the same boxes as ARC.

You may need to adjust the audio output settings on your TV to make sure it’s using the optical port, but that will depend on your make and model. Should you so desire — and your TV has one — you could also use the 3.5 mm jack to get sound to the bar, but Optical connection is by far the preferred method. The bar also includes Bluetooth for streaming music, as well as USB and digital coaxial inputs.

We were impressed by the plucky SB3621n-GB’s ability to draw us into the action.

The SB3621n-GB doesn’t come with a fancy LED screen that can display the name of each input you choose, nor does it offer a digital screen on the remote like many other Vizio bars. Instead, the bar employs a somewhat confusing series of LEDs to let you know which input you’re selecting. Consulting the manual is your best bet here to translate the arrangement of white dots that denote the source.

We’re not huge fans of this system, but it isn’t a major issue. Frankly, you can easily bumble your way through the input selection on the remote until you find the correct input.

Speaking of the remote, it easily allows you to adjust the bass and treble response of the unit based on the acoustics in your space (more on this below), as well as adjust the volume of the subwoofer to suit your needs. You can also choose between “Movie” and “Music” sound modes. We like how many quick adjustments you can make on the fly — something other affordable soundbars often lack — but we do wish the remote had a backlight for changing settings in dark rooms. Still, for most people, it will be a set-it-and-forget-it device, and the volume buttons — likely what you’ll use most — are nearly impossible to miss.

Sound Quality

We were immediately impressed by the plucky SB3621n-GB’s ability to draw us into the action on screen. With support for DTS and Dolby Digital audio, you’ll get solid digital sound right out of the box.

Despite its middle-of-the-road 36-inch width, the stereo image offered by this affordable bar is excellent, supplemented by the included subwoofer to create a vibrant and full-spectrum sound signature typically associated with much larger bars.

The included woofer won’t offer the kind of potent, cinematic rumble you’ll get from pricier options like Vizio’s 46-inch 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos system, but you won’t be disappointed with the SB3621n-GB’s ability to shake your seats during the scariest scenes in Stranger Things season 3. It also does extremely well with dialogue, accenting the voices on screen without ever becoming harsh or sibilant, even at high volumes.

Vizio SB3621n-GB review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The ability to adjust bass, treble, and subwoofer volume independently makes a world of difference when correctly placing the sub in many different kinds of rooms. In a smaller space that doesn’t need tons of rumble, you can simply turn the subwoofer down. Want to feel every footstep of that monster on screen? Pump it up.

One thing we rarely enjoy on affordable soundbars — and this one is no exception — is music. Even in music mode, there’s a boxy quality to our favorite tunes that makes the soundbar feel like an over-sized Bluetooth speaker, rather than a capable 2.1 system.

You can easily use the SB3621n-GB to fuel a living room dance party or to provide some musical ambiance, just don’t expect to be floored with the detail — especially in the midrange, where it appears to be tuned to accent the human voice more than all instruments that surround it.

That said, that’s not really what this bar is designed for: If you want to listen to your favorite tunes in high fidelity, we still recommend you invest in a dedicated audio setup, rather than looking to a soundbar to solve your needs.

Warranty information

Vizio covers the product against defects in materials and workmanship for up to one year when the product is used normally.

Our Take

Vizio’s SB3621n-GB 2.1 Soundbar System is a great way to get quality home theater sound at a very palatable price. It’s a great, value-packed addition to any TV that doesn’t yet have an outboard sound solution.

Is there a better alternative?

There are a few other affordable soundbars that we like, but none that offer this level of sound for the money. The TCL Alto 7 is of similar size — and comes with HDMI ARC — but for $30 more, it still lacks the ability to adjust the subwoofer level, which may make it too boomy for some spaces. For those who can scratch together a bit more dough, we’d recommend the Yamaha YAS-207, which costs $150 more, but offers much better sound and more advanced features.

How long will it last?

Vizio has a long history of making very robust products, and we don’t expect this soundbar system to be any different. It should last for many years, provided you take good care of it.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you are looking for a good soundbar at a killer price, this is among the best you’ll find. Even if it lacks the same advanced features as more expensive bars, Vizio clearly put its money where it counts — bringing you the best possible sound for the money.

the lexus lf 1 limitless concept previews a new direction for flagship crossover 2018 detroit 12
Cars

How Lexus, one of the industry’s hybrid champions, is preparing for the 2020s

Lexus predicts significant shifts will reshape the automotive industry during the 2020s. The hybrid champion is preparing to branch out into electric cars, it's investing in autonomous technology, and it wants to keep focusing on SUVs.
Posted By Ronan Glon
vizio smartcast soundbar walmart deal 3 1 channel system
Deals

Boost your TV’s audio with the Vizio SmartCast soundbar, now only $158

The Vizio SmartCast Soundbar System offers a great way to achieve an incredible audio experience for your movies, TV shows, games, and music. Don’t miss out on Walmart's summer deal and get yours today for only $158 instead.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Need to get your Apple remote working with your Apple TV? Here's how to do it

Sooner or later, you will lose or break the Apple remote that came with your Apple TV. Here's how to troubleshoot a problematic remote by re-pairing it, pair a new remote, or use an existing remote to control your Apple TV.
Posted By Simon Cohen
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0021
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs before Prime Day 2019

There has never been a better time to make the jump to 4K, and the Vizio D-Series UHDTVs are on sale right now from Walmart for super cheap. Whether you want a smaller TV for a bedroom or a big-screen for your home theater, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature
Deals

Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Looking for a soundbar for your Smart TV. The Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is discounted with an awesome $160 off on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 rather than the original $500.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony wf 1000xm3 8
Home Theater

Sony WF-1000XM3 vs. Sennheiser Momentum vs. Klipsch T5 True Wireless headphones

We've been testing three of the most popular premium true wireless earbuds against each other. In our comparison of the Sony Wf-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum, and Klipsch T5 True Wireless, we compare sound, comfort, and style.
Posted By Parker Hall
Dolby Dimension
Deals

Grab the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones for $200 less after Prime Day

Dolby has made its very first self-branded product in the form the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones and as expected, it delivers. You can get the Dimensions on Amazon for $399 – $200 less than its normal retail price of $600.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184
Home Theater

Still wondering why you should buy a smart TV? Here's what you should consider

If you've been living under a rock, you might wonder: What is a smart TV, anyway? Luckily, we've put together a quick-hit guide to teach you everything you need to know about televisions with big brains.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Josh Levenson
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Edward Furlong, Terminator 2's John Connor, returns for Terminator: Dark Fate

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to try and reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
best tvs under 1000 samsung qled lifestyle
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is just heating up — and with discounts on QLED 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there's never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your entertainment setup.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

After three wildly successful seasons of Stranger Things, everyone wants to know where Netflix will take the gang in season 4. Here's everything we know about the fourth season of Stranger Things so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
First Man Best Movie 2018
Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

From a 1902 silent film to a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these films celebrate everything that led to mankind setting foot on the surface of the moon. Check them out in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Posted By Rick Marshall