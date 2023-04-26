 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

A mission to the moon has apparently ended in failure

Trevor Mogg
By

A Japanese startup appears to have failed in its effort to become the first to achieve a privately funded moon landing.

Tokyo-based ispace was attempting to land the Hakuto-R Series 1 lander on the surface of the moon at 9:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 25 (1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Tokyo time), but it lost contact with the vehicle at around that time.

Related Videos

“At this time, our Mission Control Center in Tokyo has not been able to confirm the success of the lander,” ispace tweeted about 90 minutes after it had hoped to set down the lander.

Related

It added: “Our engineers and mission operations specialists in our Mission Control Center are currently working to confirm the current status of the lander.”

Our HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander was expected to land on the surface of the Moon at 1:40 am JST on April 26, 2023. At this time, our Mission Control Center in Tokyo has not been able to confirm the success of the lander. (1/2)#ispace #HAKUTO_R #lunarquest

&mdash; ispace (@ispace_inc) April 25, 2023

While the comments offered a glimmer of hope that the team may be able to establish contact with the lander, ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said during a webcast that “we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface.”

The mission, which began with a launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida in December, had planned to deploy two small rovers on the lunar surface: the Sora-Q for the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Rashid, built by the United Arab Emirates’ space agency.

But the main purpose of the effort was so that ispace could demonstrate its ability to successfully deliver a lander to the moon. Now, though, it looks as if it’ll have to return to the drawing board.

Successfully putting a lander on the moon would not only have marked the first time for a privately funded effort to achieve such a feat, but would also have put Japan alongside only three other countries in achieving a successful lunar landing, with only the U.S., China, and the former Soviet Union have already done so.

NASA has inked a deal with ispace to help it land commercial payloads on the moon in future missions, and another that includes collecting a sample of lunar soil.

The U.S. space agency has yet to comment on the apparent failure of the Hakuto-R mission, and if it will have any impact on the planned missions with ispace.

Ispace was founded in 2010 and later became a finalist in the Google-sponsored Lunar X Prize, a contest that encouraged participants to become the first privately funded team to put a robot on the moon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor

Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan). As far as electronics are concerned, he's in the right place, with the East Asian country continuing to produce a plethora of gadgets and gizmos for tech addicts around the world. When not writing for Digital Trends, Trevor can be found out and about taking far too many photos, or in front of his computer trying to sort them all out.

Orion spacecraft is looking good for its mission to the moon
On the second day of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, Orion used its optical navigation camera to snap black and white photos of planet Earth. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness as a method for determining its position in space for future missions under differing lighting conditions.

Following its historic launch this week, NASA's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon for the Artemis I mission. The uncrewed craft has fired its engines several times to adjust its trajectory and to put it on course to perform a flyby of the moon next week.

The spacecraft also captured some stunning images of Earth as it whipped away from our planet and toward the moon.

Read more
NASA inks deal with SpaceX for second crewed lunar landing
Artist concept of the SpaceX Starship on the surface of the Moon.

Artist concept of the SpaceX Starship on the surface of the moon. SpaceX

NASA has inked a deal with SpaceX for a second mission to put astronauts on the lunar surface before the end of this decade.

Read more
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.

When a rover is exploring the surface of Mars, it doesn't send data straight back to Earth. That's for two reasons: Firstly, it would require a large, powerful antenna which would be cumbersome and expensive to add, and secondly, because of the rotations of Earth and Mars any location on the surface would be pointing in the wrong direction some of the time.

So, to get data back from Mars surface missions, we use a network of Mars orbiters, which collect data from rovers and landers and relay it back to Earth. Known as the Mars Relay Network, these orbiting spacecraft take on relay duties in addition to their scientific roles observing the red planet. Recently, one of these orbiters, the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Mars Express set a new record for relaying data from seven different Mars surface missions.

Read more