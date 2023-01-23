 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astronaut’s stunning image of Key West looks like a painting

Trevor Mogg
By

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata has been showing off his photography skills, sharing some impressive shots taken from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited Earth on Sunday.

The most impressive among his latest set is this stunner (below) of Key West at the western tip of the Florida Keys archipelago.

Fantastic view of Key West, Florida from the ISS when we flew over about an hour ago! pic.twitter.com/W58qJ2orVa

&mdash; 若田光一 WAKATA Koichi (@Astro_Wakata) January 22, 2023

We’re sure you’ll agree, the image is a thing of beauty and looks more like a painting than a photograph.

Among other images shared by Wakata on Sunday is this one showing the Strait of Gibraltar, the sea lane between southern Spain and Morocco in northwest Africa.

Clear skies over Strait of Gibraltar! pic.twitter.com/Or6RujzwCj

&mdash; 若田光一 WAKATA Koichi (@Astro_Wakata) January 22, 2023

Wakata also snapped this amazing picture showing Africa’s Richat Structure — also known as the “the eye of the Sahara” — an eroded geological dome with a diameter of 25 miles (40 kilometers).

Richat Structure, “ The Eye of the Sahara”, located at the western edge of the Sahara Desert, is clearly visible from the ISS! pic.twitter.com/dsZvy91xdX

&mdash; 若田光一 WAKATA Koichi (@Astro_Wakata) January 22, 2023

And check out this extraordinary view of the island of Madagascar, located off the east coast of Africa.

Great view of Madagascar from the ISS. Beautiful contrast of the land, vegetation, rivers, clouds, and the surrounding ocean! pic.twitter.com/APIZxBGMCg

&mdash; 若田光一 WAKATA Koichi (@Astro_Wakata) January 22, 2023

Wakata arrived at the ISS in October 2022 as part of SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission. The station’s orbit about 250 miles above Earth offers astonishing views, though spotting the best sites usually requires some careful planning.

Astronauts with an interest in Earth photography often head to the facility’s Cupola during their downtime, with a camera and long lens in hand. The Cupola is a seven-window module that offers superb views of our planet and beyond, though the excellent visibility that the module offers means that it’s also used to monitor the approach and departure of spacecraft, and spacewalks, too.

Besides spending time sharing awesome images with his social media followers, Wakata is also working on a slew of science experiments and just a few days ago embarked on his first spacewalk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
See NASA’s newest Earth-monitoring satellite unfurl in space
This illustration shows the SWOT spacecraft with its antenna mast and solar arrays fully deployed.
Enjoy NASA’s ‘best images’ of science on space station in 2022
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron checks plants growing inside the space station's Veggie facility.
How to watch two U.S. astronauts on a spacewalk on Thursday
Expedition 65 flight engineer and Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, pictured during a spacewalk to perform work on the Pirs docking compartment.
Watch this incredible video of a SpaceX rocket test
SpaceX testing an engine on its Starship spacecraft.
Hubble snaps a cluster in our galaxy bursting with stars
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6355 is a galactic globular cluster that resides in our Milky Way galaxy's inner regions. It is less than 50,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Perseverance rover celebrates its first Martian birthday
mars 2020 perseverance rover
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
Virgin Orbit’s first U.K. rocket flight ends in failure
Virgin Orbit rocket
SpaceX stacks mighty Super Heavy rocket as it eyes February test launch
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Large NASA satellite falls back to Earth after decades in orbit
NASA's ERBS satellite.
SpaceX preps Polaris Dawn mission featuring first commercial spacewalk
The Polaris Dawn crew.
Russia reveals plan to rescue three space station crewmates
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft leaking coolant at the space station.