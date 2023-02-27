 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Scientists find a solid metallic ball within the Earth’s core

Georgina Torbet
By

Most of us learned in school that the Earth has four layers in its internal structure: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. But recent research reveals that the inner core itself has layers, and that there is a fifth layer to this picture. The innermost inner core is thought to be a solid metallic ball around 400 miles across, according to seismologists from the Australian National University.

By studying the seismic waves that pass through the planet during events like earthquakes, seismologists can learn about the interior of the planet. For decades, scientists have debated whether the planet has a solid ball within the inner core, which is composed of an iron-nickel alloy. Now, the researchers say they have support for this idea from studying around 200 earthquakes, each of which created seismic waves that bounced off the core.

The research is important because if there are, in fact ,two layers to the inner core, that suggests they were formed at two different time periods in the Earth’s formation.  “This inner core is like a time capsule of Earth’s evolutionary history – it’s a fossilized record that serves as a gateway into the events of our planet’s past. Events that happened on Earth hundreds of millions to billions of years ago,” said one of the researchers, Hrvoje Tkalčić, in a statement.

The researchers used a new technique to boost the signals that were recorded by seismology instruments, and so were able to see the signals bouncing off the core multiple times. By seeing how these waves were slowed down or sped up by the material they moved through, seismologists can learn about the material properties of different parts of the planet’s interior. “The findings are exciting because they provide a new way to probe the Earth’s inner core and its centremost region,” said another of the researchers, Thanh-Son Phạm.

The interesting question now is how the two layers of the inner core formed. The researchers suggest there could have been a major event in the development of the planet that created major changes to the structure of the core. “There are still many unanswered questions about the Earth’s innermost inner core, which could hold the secrets to piecing together the mystery of our planet’s formation,” Tkalčić said.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Satellite images of penguin poop lead scientists to ‘exciting discovery’
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 22, 2023
A satellite image of Antarctica.

In the ever-advancing field of global science, you might think that discovering animal poop in satellite imagery would be of little consequence.

But for a research team studying Antarctica, making such a find led to what it described as “an exciting discovery.”

Read more
Mars helicopter Ingenuity marks 40 flights and is still going strong
Georgina Torbet
By Georgina Torbet
January 21, 2023
Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame, just north of the southern ridge of “Séíitah” geologic unit. The Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument took this image on Dec. 1, 2021, when the rotorcraft was about 970 feet (295 meters) away.

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has made its third flight of the year, which also marks its 40th flight since it landed in the Jezero crater along with the Perseverance rover in February 2021. Despite being originally intended for just five flights and having to weather the Martian winter, the little helicopter is still going strong as it comes up to its second anniversary on the red planet.

On the helicopter's 40th flight, it traveled from an area named Airfield Z to Airfield Beta, on its way to join the Perseverance rover as it explores the Jezero river delta. It will help scout ahead for the rover, identifying safe routes for the rover to drive as it searches for evidence of ancient life that could have existed when water was present on the planet's surface billions of years ago.

Read more
Large NASA satellite falls back to Earth after decades in orbit
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 9, 2023
NASA's ERBS satellite.

A 5,400-pound NASA satellite has fallen safely back to Earth after 38 years in space.

The retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Bering Sea between Alaska and eastern Russia at 11:04 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, NASA confirmed in a tweet.

Read more