 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Researchers discover planet in the habitable zone of an ultra-cool star

Georgina Torbet
By

Even though we’ve discovered over 5,000 exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, most of these aren’t very Earth-like. They’re often much bigger than Earth, being more like gas giants Saturn and Jupiter than small and rocky, and relatively few are located in the habitable zone where liquid water could exist on their surface. That’s why it’s exciting when a planet comparable to Earth is discovered in its habitable zone — as one such recently discovered planet is.

Researchers looked at a planet called LP 890-9b or TOI-4306b, previously discovered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. Using a ground-based telescope called SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars), they studied the planet which is around 30% larger than Earth and orbits extremely close to its star, with a year lasting just 2.7 days.

The telescopes of the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory gaze out into the stunning night sky over the Atacama Desert, Chile.
The telescopes of the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory gaze out into the stunning night sky over the Atacama Desert, Chile. ESO/ P. Horálek

While the researchers were looking at this planet, they also discovered another planet in the same system. This second planet, named LP 890-9c or SPECULOOS-2c, is around 40% larger than Earth and orbits further out from the star with an orbital period of 8.5 days. Because the star is much smaller and cooler than our sun, that places this second planet within the habitable zone.

Artist’s view showing the red star and its two planets, together with some of the telescopes used for the discovery.
Artist’s view showing the red star and its two planets, together with some of the telescopes used for the discovery. University of Birmingham / Amanda J. Smith

“This second planet receives about the same amount of stellar radiation as our Earth receives from the Sun and could therefore potentially have liquid water on its surface,” one of the researchers, Robert Wells of the University of Bern, said in a statement. However, Wells warns that we shouldn’t assume that the planet would be comfortable for life based purely on its position. For example, in our solar system, Venus is close to being in the habitable zone but it has extremely high temperatures and pressure on its surface which makes it inhospitable for life.

To learn more about the recently discovered planet, the researchers want to study it using the James Webb Space Telescope to look at its atmosphere and see if it is really potentially habitable.

“To be able to answer whether this planet can indeed hold liquid surface water or not, we need to learn more about it,” Wells said. “This requires detailed observations – for example with the James Webb Space Telescope.”

The research will be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA reveals who will build new spacesuits for next lunar landing

An artist's illustration showing astronauts on the moon.

Space expert reveals Guinness World Records of the universe

A luminous active galactic nucleus known as a quasar.

NASA’s Webb telescope captures the majestic Tarantula Nebula

The Tarantula Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Surreal NASA video makes Earth look like another world

An aurora seen from the space station.

T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’

t mobile revvl news

Monday’s rocket launch to moon needs good weather — here’s how it’s looking

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Astronaut reveals source of ‘intriguing’ bright light on Earth

The bright light of a solar power station as seen from space.

James Webb spots carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere for first time

This is an illustration (artist’s impression) showing what the exoplanet WASP-39 b could look like, based on current understanding of the planet.

Perseverance rover uncovers clues to the history of Mars

The Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie on Sept. 10, 2021 — sol 198 of the mission – in Jezero Crater after coring into a rock called ‘Rochette.’ Rock core samples from the floor of the crater will be brought back to Earth and analyzed to characterize the planet’s geology and past climate.

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Intriguing exoplanet could be entirely covered in ocean

Artistic rendition of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a small planet that may be entirely covered in a deep ocean.

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

SpaceX rocket launch

Lightning strikes Artemis I launchpad ahead of Monday launch

artemis