 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Gaia discovers half a million new stars in the epic Omega Centauri cluster

Georgina Torbet
By

This week saw the release of a treasure trove of data from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia mission, a space-based observatory that is mapping out the Milky Way in three dimensions. The newly released data includes half a million new stars and details about more than 150,000 asteroids within our solar system.

The overall aim of the Gaia mission is to create a full 3D map of our galaxy that includes not only stars, but also other objects like planets, comets, asteroids, and more. The mission was launched in 2013 and the data it collected is released in batches every few years, with previous releases including data on topics like the positions of over 1.8 billion stars.

ESA's star-surveying Gaia mission has released a treasure trove of new data as part of its ‘focused product release’. As part of this data release Gaia explored Omega Centauri, the largest globular cluster that can be seen from Earth and a great example of a ‘typical’ cluster.
ESA’s star-surveying Gaia mission has released a treasure trove of new data as part of its focused product release. Gaia explored Omega Centauri, the largest globular cluster that can be seen from Earth and a great example of a typical cluster. ESA/Gaia/DPAC, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The new data release fills in some gaps from previous releases, particularly in areas of the sky that are densely packed with stars — such as the Omega Centauri globular cluster, shown above. The new view of this cluster shows 10 times as many stars as the previous data, with a total of 526,587 new stars identified.

Recommended Videos

“In Omega Centauri, we discovered over half a million new stars Gaia hadn’t seen before – from just one cluster!” said lead author Katja Weingrill of Germany’s Leibniz-Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in a statement. Gaia will now be used to study more clusters and to collect more detailed information on them.

Related

Another key find in this release is a large number of gravitational lenses. This effect occurs when a massive object such as a galaxy cluster warps space-time, making light from more distant objects bend and acting like a magnifying glass. This allows researchers to see much more distant objects than they would be able to otherwise.

“Gaia is a real lens-seeker,” said co-author Christine Ducourant of France’s Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux. “Thanks to Gaia, we’ve found that some of the objects we see aren’t simply stars, even though they look like them. They’re actually really distant lensed quasars – extremely bright, energetic galactic cores powered by black holes. We now present 381 solid candidates for lensed quasars, including 50 that we deem highly likely — a gold mine for cosmologists, and the largest set of candidates ever released at once.”

Gaia wasn’t particularly designed to search for this kind of cosmology data, but it is turning up such findings as a bonus in its survey. “Although its key focus is as a star surveyor, Gaia is exploring everything from the rocky bodies of the solar system to multiply imaged quasars lying billions of light-years away, far beyond the edges of the Milky Way,” said Timo Prusti, Project Scientist for Gaia at ESA. “The mission is providing a truly unique insight into the universe and the objects within it, and we’re really making the most of its broad, all-sky perspective on the skies around us.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
See a new star being born in stunning James Webb image
The protostar L1527, shown in this image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the birth of a new star. As dust and gas clump together and eventually collapses under the force of gravity, it becomes a protostar: the core of a new star, rotating and forming a magnetic field, throwing off material in two dramatic jets of gas.

This process is on display in this image of the cloud L1527, taken using Webb's NIRCam instrument. Looking in the infrared, this camera can capture the clouds of material given off by the protostar which would be invisible to the human eye.

Read more
Astronomers find remnants of planets around 10 billion-year-old stars
Artist’s impression of the old white dwarfs WDJ2147-4035 and WDJ1922+0233 surrounded by orbiting planetary debris, which will accrete onto the stars and pollute their atmospheres. WDJ2147-4035 is extremely red and dim, while WDJ1922+0233 is unusually blue.

Far away in the depths of the Milky Way lie two small, dim stars that are in the final stage of their life. At over 10 billion years old, white dwarfs WDJ2147-4035 and WDJ1922+0233 are among the oldest stars in our galaxy, and recently, astronomers discovered something special orbiting around them: the remains of planets, making this one of the oldest known rocky planetary systems.

Astronomers used data from GAIA, the Dark Energy Survey, and the X-Shooter instrument at the European Southern Observatory to peer at this system. They identified debris from orbiting planetesimals, which are globs of dust and rock which are created during planetary formation. The researchers used spectroscopy to look at the light coming from the two white dwarf stars and break it down into different wavelengths, which can show what materials the stars and the surrounding matter are made of.

Read more
Researchers discover planet in the habitable zone of an ultra-cool star
The telescopes of the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory gaze out into the stunning night sky over the Atacama Desert, Chile.

Even though we've discovered over 5,000 exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, most of these aren't very Earth-like. They're often much bigger than Earth, being more like gas giants Saturn and Jupiter than small and rocky, and relatively few are located in the habitable zone where liquid water could exist on their surface. That's why it's exciting when a planet comparable to Earth is discovered in its habitable zone -- as one such recently discovered planet is.

Researchers looked at a planet called LP 890-9b or TOI-4306b, previously discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. Using a ground-based telescope called SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars), they studied the planet which is around 30% larger than Earth and orbits extremely close to its star, with a year lasting just 2.7 days.

Read more