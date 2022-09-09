 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS astronaut talks space debris

Trevor Mogg
By

International Space Station (ISS) inhabitant Samantha Cristoforetti has been talking about the threat that space debris poses to the orbital outpost.

With the ISS orbiting Earth at more than 17,000 mph, and with plenty of space junk doing the very same thing, there’s certainly a risk of a Gravity-style calamity occurring, though fortunately during the station’s 20-year history a serious event has yet to occur.

In a video shared with her half a million TikTok followers and one million Twitter fans, Italian astronaut Cristoforetti explained this week that much of the exterior of the station is covered with panels that serve as shields protecting the ISS from micrometeorites and tiny pieces of space debris, while the rest of it comprises super-strong fused-silica and borosilicate-glass windows.

“Is the International Space Station protected from micrometeorites and space debris?” #AskMe #SpaceDebris #MissionMinerva@esa @esaspaceflight @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/boHmUxH2DI

&mdash; Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) September 8, 2022

Cristoforetti, who arrived at the space station in April for a six-month stay, said that if a tiny object did breach the ISS’s defenses, it would likely cause a leak, resulting in air flowing from the station into space. The loss of pressure could happen so slowly that the astronauts wouldn’t even realize at first. That’s why the station includes a Rapid Depressurization Emergency Alarm.

Detecting a potentially dangerous drop in pressure, the alarm would alert the crew to the situation. Investigating astronauts can then use different tools to try to locate the leak before fixing it.

“If that doesn’t work — maybe because the leak is very small and so the air flow is very weak — we start closing the hatches, module by module,” Cristoforetti explains in the video. “Once a hatch is closed, you can check the pressure using a portable pressure gauge. If the pressure stabilizes it means that you have determined that the leak was on the other side of the [closed] hatch.”

Such an incident occurred in 2020 when astronauts had trouble finding the source of a small leak on the station. After searching for more than a month, the leak was discovered inside Russia’s Zvezda service module.

While Cristoforetti talks mainly about tiny fragments floating through space, there are also some pretty large pieces of space debris orbiting Earth, too. These old rocket parts or decommissioned satellites pose a much greater risk to the ISS. Fortunately, there are teams on the ground monitoring such hazards, and if a piece is detected heading toward the station, it’s directed to raise or lower its orbit to avoid a potentially disastrous collision.

Occasionally, however, there’s little time to take evasive action. Just last year, for example, ISS astronauts were ordered to take shelter inside the station’s docked spacecraft as a cloud of junk came perilously close. On that occasion the ISS escaped damage, but the event was a reminder of the kind of risks astronauts take when traveling in space.

Editors' Recommendations

Listen to the sounds of space with these James Webb sonifications

This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

NASA inks deal for 2nd private astronaut mission to space station

The space station and Earth.

Astronaut’s video offers rare fish-eye view from the ISS

Earth from the space station, viewed through a fish-eye lens.

Astronaut reveals source of ‘intriguing’ bright light on Earth

The bright light of a solar power station as seen from space.

Thousands of stars press close together in stunning Hubble image

This scintillating image showcases the globular cluster NGC 6540 in the constellation Sagittarius, which was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. These two instruments have slightly different fields of view — which determines how large an area of sky each instrument captures. This composite image shows the star-studded area of sky that was captured in both instruments’ field of view.

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

This is Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before

Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft.

NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission

nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1

Lousy weather could delay launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’

t mobile revvl news

Monday’s rocket launch to moon needs good weather — here’s how it’s looking

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

James Webb spots carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere for first time

This is an illustration (artist’s impression) showing what the exoplanet WASP-39 b could look like, based on current understanding of the planet.