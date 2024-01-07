 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the dramatic, volcanic moon Io in new Juno images

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently made a close flyby of the solar system’s most volcanic body, the Jovian moon of Io. During the flyby, the spacecraft came within 1,000 miles of Io, which is the closest any craft has come to the moon within the last 20 years.

During its flyby, the spacecraft snapped images using its JunoCam instrument, and some of those images are now publicly available.

Recommended Videos

The JunoCam instrument aboard our #JunoMission acquired six images of Jupiter&#39;s moon Io during its close encounter today. This black-and-white view was taken at an altitude of about 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers). More images will be available soon at https://t.co/mGfITRe57Y pic.twitter.com/9GcamrhxPt

&mdash; NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) December 31, 2023

Related

Data from JunoCam is all shared on the Juno website, as part of a program encouraging the public to try their hand at image processing. One of the most prolific image processors is Kevin M. Gill, who works for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and processed the image of Io below. This was taken on December 30 as Juno made its close approach:

Io, imaged by the Juno spacecraft on December 30, 2023.
Io, imaged by the Juno spacecraft on December 30, 2023. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

This is a follow-up of sorts to previous images of Io that Juno has taken during aerlier approaches to the moon. These previous images were taken from distances of down to 7,000 miles, such as this image from a flyby in October of last year:

This image revealing the north polar region of the Jovian moon Io was taken on October 15 by NASA’s Juno. Three of the mountain peaks visible in the upper part of image, near the day-night dividing line, were observed here for the first time by the spacecraft’s JunoCam.
This image revealing the north polar region of the Jovian moon Io was taken on October 15 by NASA’s Juno. Three of the mountain peaks visible in the upper part of image, near the day-night dividing line, were observed here for the first time by the spacecraft’s JunoCam. Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS, Image processing by Ted Stryk

Juno will be making another flyby to Io in February of this year, allowing researchers to get another close look at the moon. That’s exciting because scientists know that there are over 400 volcanoes on Io, and looking at it twice within a relatively short time period allows them to see whether surface changes are visible because of all this volcanic activity.

The Juno spacecraft was originally designed to primarily study Jupiter, but it is now on its extended mission and is making seven additional flybys of Io to gather more data about this relatively little-studied body. Once the spacecraft has made its Io flybys, it will be in a different orbit relative to Jupiter and will have to deal with short periods when the planet is blocking the sun, meaning it will not receive power from its solar panels. But NASA says that the five minute periods of darkness will be short enough that they won’t affect the spacecraft’s overall operation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Zoom into stunning James Webb image to see a galaxy formed 13.4 billion years ago
A section of a James Webb image showing a small part of the Extended Groth Strip, located between the Ursa Major and Boötes constellations.

One of the amazing things about the James Webb Space Telescope is the level of detail it is able to capture of very distant objects -- but it can be hard to picture what that means when the distances being considered are so large. Now, a new visualization gives a feel of just how detailed the data from the telescope is, by showing how it's possible to start with a stunning view of thousands of galaxies and zoom closer and closer in until you reach just one.

CEERS: Flight to Maisie's Galaxy

Read more
One galaxy, two views: see a comparison of images from Hubble and Webb
The peculiar galaxy NGC 3256 takes centre stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This distorted galaxy is the wreckage of a head-on collision between two spiral galaxies which likely occurred 500 million years ago, and it is studded with clumps of young stars which were formed as gas and dust from the two galaxies collided.

It might not seem obvious why astronomers need multiple different powerful space telescopes. Surely a more powerful telescope is better than a less powerful one? So why are there multiple different telescopes in orbit, either around Earth or around the sun?

The answer is to do with two main factors. One is the telescope's field of view, meaning how much of the sky it looks at. Some telescopes are useful for looking at large areas of the sky in less detail, working as survey telescopes to identify objects for further research or to look at the universe on a large scale -- like the recently launched Euclid mission. While others, like the Hubble Space Telescope, look at small areas of the sky in great detail, which is useful for studying particular objects.

Read more
Gorgeous images of Jupiter’s cloud tops snapped by Juno spacecraft
Bands of high-altitude haze forming above cyclones in an area of Jupiter known at Jet N7.

NASA's Juno mission has become a favorite among space fans for its JunoCam instrument which often captures gorgeous images of the beauty of the planet Jupiter and its moons. Earlier this year the spacecraft made its 49th close flyby of the planet, and NASA recently released some more stunning images taken as it whizzed by the planet's cloud tops.

The first image was taken as the spacecraft made its close flyby on March 1, showing the complex structures in the cloud tops of the planet's atmosphere. NASA explains that the image shows "bands of high-altitude haze forming above cyclones in an area known as Jet N7." Cyclones are a common feature on Jupiter, particularly near the poles, and a formed due to differences in atmospheric pressure which cause parts of the atmosphere to rotate. Here you can see a number of cyclones, which rotate clockwise, but it is also common to observe anticyclones, which rotate counterclockwise.

Read more