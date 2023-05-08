 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Check out the latest version of NASA’s slithering snake robot

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA’s team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has offered a look at the latest version of its snake-like EELS robot (short for Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor).

A video (below) shared this week shows the self-propelled autonomous robot slithering across different types of terrain, its movement aided by its multi-segment design.

Testing Out JPL’s New Snake Robot

Three years in development and with multiple prototypes already under its belt, the aim is to build a bot capable of handling the kind of terrain that’s out of reach for wheel-based robots like Perseverance and Curiosity, which are currently exploring Mars.

Related

The latest version of EELS weighs around 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and is 13 feet (4 meters) long. Tests in sandy, snowy, and icy environments confirm that its 10 rotating segments are capable of propulsion, traction, and grip in a range of settings.

Related Videos

It means that the highly adaptable robot should be able to deal with features such as undulating sand and ice, cliff walls, craters, underground lava tubes, and labyrinthine spaces within glaciers, JPL said.

As it moves along, the robot, which is not currently part of any NASA mission, creates a 3D map of its surroundings using four pairs of stereo cameras and lidar, a technology similar to radar but instead of radio waves deploys short laser pulses. The gathered data then enables navigation algorithms to work out the safest path forward.

The final version of EELS will contain 48 actuators — essentially little motors described by a team member as acting like “48 steering wheels” — that will further boost the robot’s flexibility. EELS will also be fitted with various science instruments so that it can gather data for research and carry out field work, similar to how today’s Mars rovers operate.

“It has the capability to go to locations where other robots can’t go,” JPL’s Matthew Robinson, EELS project manager, commented online. “Though some robots are better at one particular type of terrain or other, the idea for EELS is the ability to do it all. When you’re going places where you don’t know what you’ll find, you want to send a versatile, risk-aware robot that’s prepared for uncertainty, and can make decisions on its own.”

Of course, this isn’t the first snake robot to gain attention. The versatility of such a robot means that it’s the target of many engineers looking to create something for a range of tasks in health, industry, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA aces test of robot balloon that could one day explore Venus
A prototype of an aerobot balloon that could one day explore Venus.

Mars gets a lot of attention from earthlings these days, but recently Venus is coming under the spotlight, with NASA, its European counterpart ESA, and New Zealand spaceflight company Rocket Lab all planning to send missions there in the coming years.

Besides these, NASA is also considering exploring the inhospitable planet by sailing a robotic "aerobot" balloon in the Venusian winds.

Read more
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes longest flight since lengthy layoff
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

NASA’s plucky Mars helicopter just keeps on going.

The Ingenuity aircraft completed its 31st flight on the red planet on September 6, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, reported on Wednesday.

Read more
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft.

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built.

Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing -- the first since 1972 -- in just a few years from now.

Read more