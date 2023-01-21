 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Mars helicopter Ingenuity marks 40 flights and is still going strong

Georgina Torbet
By

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has made its third flight of the year, which also marks its 40th flight since it landed in the Jezero crater along with the Perseverance rover in February 2021. Despite being originally intended for just five flights and having to weather the Martian winter, the little helicopter is still going strong as it comes up to its second anniversary on the red planet.

On the helicopter’s 40th flight, it traveled from an area named Airfield Z to Airfield Beta, on its way to join the Perseverance rover as it explores the Jezero river delta. It will help scout ahead for the rover, identifying safe routes for the rover to drive as it searches for evidence of ancient life that could have existed when water was present on the planet’s surface billions of years ago.

Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame.
Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about a 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame, just north of the southern ridge of “Séíitah” geologic unit. The Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument took this image on Dec. 1, 2021, when the rotorcraft was about 970 feet (295 meters) away. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The details of each Ingenuity flight are recorded in the Flight Log, which shows how far the flight was in terms of horizontal distance covered, plus the maximum altitude and maximum groundspeed that the helicopter achieved, as well as the flight duration and route.

For Flight 40, Ingenuity traveled 584 feet (178 meters) and gained an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters), getting up to a speed of 3.2 meters per second and staying in the air for just over 90 seconds.

While Ingenuity is in the air, it takes photos not only with its 13-megapixel color camera but also with its 0.5-megapixel black-and-white navigation camera. The navigation camera points downward toward the surface and is used by the helicopter’s onboard computer to determine its position and altitude. On a typical flight, the helicopter will take a few color images but many more black and white images as these are needed for it to fly correctly.

All of the images Ingenuity takes are made publicly available, including the navigation images. So if you ever wanted to see what Mars looks like from the perspective of a helicopter, you can browse the gallery here. The gallery for the most recent flight is here, with 10 black and white and two color images available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars
In this image, the gold-plated Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) Instrument shines after being installed inside the Perseverance rover.
See NASA’s newest Earth-monitoring satellite unfurl in space
This illustration shows the SWOT spacecraft with its antenna mast and solar arrays fully deployed.
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
James Webb spots early galaxies similar to our Milky Way
The power of JWST to map galaxies at high resolution and at longer infrared wavelengths than Hubble allows it look through dust and unveil the underlying structure and mass of distant galaxies. This can be seen in these two images of the galaxy EGS23205, seen as it was about 11 billion years ago. In the HST image (left, taken in the near-infrared filter), the galaxy is little more than a disk-shaped smudge obscured by dust and impacted by the glare of young stars, but in the corresponding JWST mid-infrared image (taken this past summer), it’s a beautiful spiral galaxy with a clear stellar bar.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
Hubble sees the ghostly light of lost, wandering stars
These are Hubble Space Telescope images of two massive clusters of galaxies named MOO J1014+0038 (left panel) and SPT-CL J2106-5844 (right panel). The artificially added blue color is translated from Hubble data that captured a phenomenon called intracluster light. This extremely faint glow traces a smooth distribution of light from wandering stars scattered across the cluster. Billions of years ago the stars were shed from their parent galaxies and now drift through intergalactic space.
Peering into clouds of dust to understand star formation
This image of the spectacular Sh2-54 nebula was taken in infrared light using ESO’s VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The clouds of dust and gas that are normally obvious in visible light are less evident here, and in this light we can see the light of the stars behind the nebulae now piercing through.
Earth to be visited by once-in-50,000-year comet
unprocessed image from the WISPR instrument on board NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows comet NEOWISE
Hubble snaps a cluster in our galaxy bursting with stars
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6355 is a galactic globular cluster that resides in our Milky Way galaxy's inner regions. It is less than 50,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Perseverance rover celebrates its first Martian birthday
mars 2020 perseverance rover
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.