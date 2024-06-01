 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Fly over the trenches of Mars in stunning video of Nili Fossae

By
Fly across Nili Fossae with Mars Express.
A video simulates a flyover of the Nili Fossae trenches on Mars. CREDIT ESA/DLR/FU Berlin & NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS Data: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/NASA/MSSS ; Data processing and animation: Björn Schreiner, Greg Michael, Image Processing Group (FU Berlin) ; Music: Björn Schreiner ; Created by Freie Universität Berlin Planetary Sciences and Remote Sensing 2024 (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

A new video from the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a stunning flyover of Mars’s Nili Fossae trenches that was constructed using data from the Mars Express mission. The dramatic landscapes of Mars include huge mountains like Olympus Mons, the largest mountain in the solar system, and deep canyons.

The trenches which make up Nili Fossae are hundreds of meters deep and are miles long, with a set of parallel trenches forming a structure called a graben. The trenches were formed when Mars was impacted by an enormous meteorite, which struck the surface billions of years ago and created an impact crater called Isidis Planitia. This impact basin is 1,200 miles across, making it one of the largest on all of Mars. Whatever struck the surface must have been immensely powerful, as it also created the trenches of Nili Fossae in addition to the crater.

Fly across Nili Fossae with ESA’s Mars Express

The data used to create this video came from the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) instrument, which takes detailed pictures of the martian surface. Scientists used these images ,along with digital terrain models of Mars to create a 3D rendering of the landscape, which could then be turned into a flyover video. The video first shows the trenches of Nili Fossae, then pulls out to show a view from above of the larger region — including the famous Jezero Crater where the Perseverance rover is currently exploring.

Recommended Videos

NASA did consider sending the earlier Curiosity rover to this region, as it has a variety of minerals there that form in the presence of water — suggesting that there was likely a river, lake, or other body of water here at some point in Mars’ history. However, it was eventually decided to send the Curiosity rover to the Gale Crater instead.

Related

Nili Fossae has been the target of other visualizations in the past, like a striking map of minerals on Mars. “Scientists have focused on Nili Fossae in recent years due to the impressive amount and diversity of minerals found in this area, including silicates, carbonates, and clays (many of which were discovered by Mars Express’s OMEGA instrument),” ESA explains.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
It’s exactly 20 years since a Mars rover took this historic image
The first photo of Earth taken from the surface of another planet.

This is the first image taken of Earth from the surface of another planet. It was captured by NASA's Mars rover, Spirit, one hour before sunrise on the 63rd martian day, or sol, of its mission in 2004. NASA/JPL/Cornell/Texas AM

Twenty years ago, on March 8, a NASA Mars rover made history when it captured the first image of Earth from the surface of another planet.

Read more
Surreal video shows SpaceX rocket booster coming home
A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returning to Earth.

SpaceX spent years developing a spaceflight system that enables it to reuse the first stage of its Falcon 9 booster.

It does this by landing the booster upright just minutes after it has deployed the rocket’s second stage. After that, it’s checked over, refurbished, and sent out for another mission. Some of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 boosters have made nearly 20 flights, and other parts of the vehicle, such as the Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fairing, can also be used for multiple missions.

Read more
The NASA Mars helicopter’s work is not done, it turns out
The Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars, in an image taken by the Perseverance rover. Ingenuity recently made its 50th flight.

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has been grounded since January 18 after suffering damage to one of its rotors as it came in to land.

The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which oversees the Ingenuity mission, celebrated the plucky helicopter for achieving way more flights on the red planet than anyone had expected -- 72 in all -- and becoming the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Read more