 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to visit a bonus asteroid later this year

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is currently traveling through the solar system on its way to study the Trojan asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter. The original plan was for the mission to make its first close approach to an asteroid in 2025, but a new plan will see the spacecraft make a flyby of a bonus asteroid later this year.

The asteroid Lucy will pass by is tiny, at just 0.4 miles across, and is currently unnamed — it is referred to by its technical name, 1999 VD57. But it happens to be located close to the path Lucy is taking, and by making small adjustments to the its course Lucy will be able to come even closer.

Illustration of Lucy passing by an asteroid.
Illustration of Lucy passing by an asteroid. NASA

“There are millions of asteroids in the main asteroid belt,” said a member of the Lucy team, Raphael Marschall of the Nice Observatory in France, who picked out the asteroid to be visited. “I selected 500,000 asteroids with well-defined orbits to see if Lucy might be traveling close enough to get a good look at any of them, even from a distance. This asteroid really stood out. Lucy’s trajectory as originally designed will take it within 40,000 miles of the asteroid, at least three times closer than the next closest asteroid.”

Lucy will begin making maneuvers in May this year to bring it within just 280 miles of the asteroid when it passes in November 2023. The team hopes that this extra flyby could be useful for checking that they can correctly point the cameras toward it using a new tracking system.

As the NASA Lucy spacecraft travels through the inner edge of the main asteroid belt in the Fall of 2023, the spacecraft will fly by the small, as-of-yet unnamed, asteroid (152830) 1999 VD57. This graphic shows a top-down view of the Solar System indicating the spacecraft's trajectory shortly before the November 1 encounter.
As the NASA Lucy spacecraft travels through the inner edge of the main asteroid belt in the Fall of 2023, the spacecraft will fly by the small, as-of-yet unnamed, asteroid (152830) 1999 VD57. This graphic shows a top-down view of the Solar System indicating the spacecraft’s trajectory shortly before the November 1 encounter. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

“In the past, most flyby missions have accounted for this uncertainty by taking a lot of images of the region where the asteroid might be, meaning low efficiency and lots of images of blank space,” said Hal Levison, Lucy principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute. “Lucy will be the first flyby mission to employ this innovative and complex system to automatically track the asteroid during the encounter. This novel system will allow the team to take many more images of the target.”

Since its launch, Lucy has had problems with a stuck solar array, and NASA recently announced that it would pause attempts to fully deploy the array as the spacecraft is now traveling away from the sun and getting colder. However, models predict that as the array is 98% deployed it will be strong enough to complete the mission as planned.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
30-year-old mission to study the magnetosphere comes to a close
An artist's concept of the Geotail spacecraft.
There’s an asteroid surprise in this week’s Hubble image
A host of astronomical objects throng this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image, and bright foreground stars much closer to home are also present, surrounded by diffraction spikes. In the centre of the image, the vague shape of the small galaxy UGC 7983 appears as a hazy cloud of light. UGC 7983 is around 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, and is a dwarf irregular galaxy — a type thought to be similar to the very earliest galaxies in the Universe.
Browse through 3B celestial objects in Milky Way survey
Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Still no joy for Lucy’s stuck solar array, NASA is giving up for now
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
SpaceX preps Polaris Dawn mission featuring first commercial spacewalk
The Polaris Dawn crew.
Russia reveals plan to rescue three space station crewmates
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft leaking coolant at the space station.
SpaceX making final preparations for first flight of brand new rocket
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.
Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
James Webb captures stunning image of star formation in nearby galaxy
NGC 346, shown here in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is a dynamic star cluster that lies within a nebula 200,000 light years away. Webb reveals the presence of many more building blocks than previously expected, not only for stars, but also planets, in the form of clouds packed with dust and hydrogen. 
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission hindered by thruster issue
This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. Powered by the small satellite’s four thrusters, the maneuver is needed to reach lunar orbit.
These supermassive black holes are cozying up close together
Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to look deep into the heart of the pair of merging galaxies known as UGC 4211 discovered two black holes growing side by side, just 750 light-years apart. This artist’s conception shows the late-stage galaxy merger and its two central black holes. The binary black holes are the closest together ever observed in multiple wavelengths.
How to watch the classified SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow
The Falcon Heavy is seen at Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
How James Webb peers into the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets
Illustration of a planet on a black background. The planet is large and rocky. Roughly two-thirds of the planet is lit, while the rest is in shadow.