Eager to deliver the best content to space fans, NASA is about to overhaul its online presence with a new streaming service and fresh designs across all of its websites.

The U.S. space agency dropped a trailer (below) for the new NASA+ streaming service on Thursday, which is set to go live in the coming months. It’ll be available for free on most major platforms via the official NASA app on iOS and Android; streaming media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices.

The NASA+ streaming service will be ad-free and offer access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage, which currently appears on the NASA Live site. It’ll also broadcast original video series linked to NASA’s space missions, along with brand new content, some of which will appear on the streaming service at launch.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” NASA’s Marc Etkind said in a release. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA is offering early access to the beta website right now, with visitors invited to submit feedback to help the design team refine its look and usability ahead of its official launch.

With NASA preparing for its first crewed Artemis mission to the moon next year, the upgrade to its online services couldn’t come at a better time. Artemis II will carry four astronauts on a flyby of our nearest neighbor in late 2024 ahead of the first crewed lunar landing in five decades, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

But the revamped offering will highlight so much more besides the moon voyages.

“From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the sun on our planet, along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos [will build] stronger connections with our visitors and viewers,” NASA’s Nicky Fox said.

