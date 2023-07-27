 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch NASA’s cinematic trailer for its upcoming streaming service

Trevor Mogg
By

Eager to deliver the best content to space fans, NASA is about to overhaul its online presence with a new streaming service and fresh designs across all of its websites.

The U.S. space agency dropped a trailer (below) for the new NASA+ streaming service on Thursday, which is set to go live in the coming months. It’ll be available for free on most major platforms via the official NASA app on iOS and Android; streaming media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices.

The NASA+ streaming service will be ad-free and offer access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage, which currently appears on the NASA Live site. It’ll also broadcast original video series linked to NASA’s space missions, along with brand new content, some of which will appear on the streaming service at launch.

Recommended Videos

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” NASA’s Marc Etkind said in a release. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA is offering early access to the beta website right now, with visitors invited to submit feedback to help the design team refine its look and usability ahead of its official launch.

With NASA preparing for its first crewed Artemis mission to the moon next year, the upgrade to its online services couldn’t come at a better time. Artemis II will carry four astronauts on a flyby of our nearest neighbor in late 2024 ahead of the first crewed lunar landing in five decades, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

But the revamped offering will highlight so much more besides the moon voyages.

“From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the sun on our planet, along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos [will build] stronger connections with our visitors and viewers,” NASA’s Nicky Fox said.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch NASA’s video teasing the reveal of Artemis moon astronauts
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.

NASA is about to name the four astronauts who'll be sent on a flyby of the moon in a historic mission currently set for next year.

The space agency has just shared a cinematic trailer for the big reveal, which will take place at a special event on Monday, April 3.

Read more
How to watch NASA unveil its next-generation spacesuit
An artist's illustration showing astronauts on the moon.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is about to unveil a prototype of the all-new spacesuit that astronauts will wear when they set foot on the moon in the highly anticipated Artemis III mission, which is currently slated for 2025.

Read more
NASA eyes weather for Thursday’s Crew-6 launch. Here’s how it’s looking
From left, NASA astronauts Warren “Woody” Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a dress rehearsal for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations for its first crewed launch since October 2022.

The Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 2 (9:34 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1).

Read more