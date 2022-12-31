 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars

Georgina Torbet
By

Inside the belly of the Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars’s Jezero Crater, is a small box with a big job. The Mars Oxygen In Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE aims to produce oxygen from Mars’s abundant carbon dioxide, paving the way for providing resources for future crewed missions to the Red Planet.

In the summer of this year, MOXIE tested out its fastest production of oxygen to date, making more than 10 grams of oxygen per hour. The device works by taking in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, using some electricity, and turning it into oxygen and carbon monoxide. The carbon monoxide can be released and the oxygen kept — making the system like a fuel cell run in reverse.

In this image, the gold-plated Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) Instrument shines after being installed inside the Perseverance rover.
In this image, the gold-plated Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) Instrument shines after being installed inside the Perseverance rover. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Just recently, MOXIE was run again and managed to surpass its previous milestone. In August this year, it produced a peak of 10.44 grams of oxygen per hour, and on November 28 it produced 10.56 grams per hour at peak. While that isn’t a lot of oxygen for most uses, it does demonstrate that MOXIE works on a small scale — and it could be scaled up to be much bigger and more efficient.

The idea is that a larger version of the device could be used for future crewed missions. The big concern isn’t making oxygen for astronauts to breathe, though that is obviously important too, rather it is making enough to use as an oxidizer for fuel for a rocket to take off from Mars. That requires large amounts of oxygen, which a system like this could be able to produce. According to NASA, such a larger-scale system could work 200 times faster than MOXIE and could produce oxygen for over a year.

“Eight years have passed since I began working on MOXIE as a graduate student at MIT,” writes MOXIE science team member Forrest Meyen about the recent run. “Over that time, I have grown with the project and dedicated my career to discovering and utilizing space resources. I’ve taken this moment to rejoice and reflect on the perseverance required to create foundational technologies for our next leap into the cosmos.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA shares video clips from Thursday’s successful spacewalk
A spacewalk at the ISS in December 2022.
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over
This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
A view from NASA's InSight lander showing its wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments.
ISS astronaut spots SpaceX’s Starbase facility from space
SpaceX's Starbase facility as seen from the ISS.
Watch NASA’s video celebrating 2022’s amazing achievements
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
Video: ISS spacecraft experiences significant leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
Watch this incredible video of a SpaceX rocket test
SpaceX testing an engine on its Starship spacecraft.
How will NASA keep Mars astronauts safe from cosmic radiation? Here’s the plan
AstroRad Vest
Coolant leak in Soyuz docked to ISS is causing temperatures to rise
The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is pictured docked to the Rassvet module. In the background, the Prichal docking module is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.
The Perseverance rover is building a sample cache on Mars
The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
NASA launches fresh water observation satellite
nasa swot launch
Hubble and Spitzer spot two far-off watery worlds
In this illustration super-Earth Kepler-138 d is in the foreground. To the left, the planet Kepler-138 c, and in the background the planet Kepler 138 b, seen in silhouette transiting its central star. Kepler 138 is a red dwarf star located 218 light-years away. The low density of Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d — which are nearly identical in size — means that they must be composed largely of water.