 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX has set a new date for Axiom-3 crewed rocket launch

Trevor Mogg
By
The Axiom 3 mission waiting to launch.
The Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Axiom 3 crew to space. SpaceX

NASA’s third private launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday to give SpaceX more time to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

The Axiom-3 mission, organized by Texas-based Axiom Space, was originally set to get underway on Wednesday afternoon, but earlier in the day SpaceX announced it was delaying launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by about 24 hours.

Recommended Videos

If the new schedule holds, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will blast off the launchpad at 4:49 p.m. ET (1:49 p.m. PT) on Thursday. The early stages of the mission, as well as the crew’s arrival at the ISS early on Saturday morning, will be live streamed. Digital Trends has all the information you need to watch the broadcast.

Related

The Axiom-3 crew members are European Space Agency project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden; commander Michael López-Alegría, a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Spain; pilot Walter Villadei of Italy; and mission specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey. López-Alegría and Villadei have been to orbit before but it’s the first such trip for Wandt and Gezeravcı.

During their time in aboard the orbital outpost, the Axiom-3 crew will live alongside the current seven-person crew, conducting more than 30 science experiments and taking part in more than 50 outreach events via video link with various groups and organizations back on Earth.

It will be the first crewed launch from U.S. soil since SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission, which got underway in August 2023.

This is Axiom Space’s third privately funded mission to the space station following launches in April 2022 and May 2023, and it will be the first all-European private astronaut mission heading to space.

The weather on the Space Coast is looking good for Thursday so barring any last-minute technical issues, the crew should get away as planned. If you’re planning to check out the live stream, be sure to keep an eye on SpaceX’s social media feed for any changes to the launch schedule between now and then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX sets new annual launch record for Falcon rockets
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in December 2023.

At the start of 2023, SpaceX had its sights set on achieving 100 Falcon rocket launches by December 31. It breezed past its current annual record of 60 launches in September, but looks set to just fall short of its ambitious target for this year.

In the SpaceX's busiest 12-month period since launching the first Falcon rocket in 2010, it’s so far achieved 90 flights using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and four missions using its Falcon Heavy rocket, which is basically three Falcon 9 boosters linked together.

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s dramatic drone view of Starship test ahead of 3rd flight
SpaceX tests the engines on the Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX has released some dramatic footage (below) of the Starship spacecraft undergoing a static-fire engine test ahead of the next launch of the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft, collectively known as the Starship.

The test, which involved the firing of all six of the Starship’s Raptor engines, took place this week at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more
SpaceX shares stunning night shots of festive-looking Super Heavy rocket
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad.

SpaceX has shared a trio of awesome night shots showing its Super Heavy booster -- the most powerful rocket ever built -- being rolled to the launchpad ahead of its third test flight.

Look closely at the image above and you’ll see that the transporter carrying the 233-foot-tall (71 meters) booster is bedecked with Christmas decorations, including colorful lights, a tree, and a Santa Claus model. And for scale, take a look at the human captured in the extreme right of the frame.

Read more