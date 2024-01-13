 Skip to main content
How to watch the Axiom 3 mission launch next week

Georgina Torbet
By

This coming Wednesday, January 17, will see the third launch to the International Space Station by private company Axiom, with a European Space Agency (ESA)-sponsored astronaut joining three other crew members.

The launch will be livestreamed on NASA TV, so you can watch the event online. We have the full details below:

What to expect from the Axiom-3 launch

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is pictured docked to the space-facing port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is pictured docked to the space-facing port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module. NASA

The Axiom-3 mission will see a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The crew consists of ESA  project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, plus Commander Michael López-Alegría, a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Spain; Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy; and Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey.

This makes the mission the first all-European commercial astronaut mission, and Gezeravcı will become the first Turkish astronaut to travel to space. As part of a deal announced last year, Axiom will carry ESA astronaut Marcus Wandt, who will work along with the other crew members during their two-week stay on the space station.

How to watch the Axiom-3 launch

The launch is scheduled for 5:11 p.m. ET (2:11 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, January 17. Coverage of the launch will be available on NASA TV, NASA’s channel, which you can watch either on YouTube (using the video embedded near the top of this page) or using NASA’s recently launched streaming service, NASA+. You can get NASA+ on your phone via the iOS or Android app stores or watch on your smart TV or other device using services such as Roku, Hulu, or Apple TV.

NASA’s launch coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT) and will show the final preparations before launch, as well as the liftoff and the beginning of the mission up to the point of orbital insertion. This should be around 15 minutes after liftoff.

You can tune back in early Friday morning to watch the Crew Dragon docking with the space station. Coverage of docking begins at 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT) on Friday, January 19, with docking itself scheduled for 5:15 a.m. ET (2:15 a.m. PT). The live stream will also include the opening of the hatch between the spacecraft and the station and welcome remarks from the crew.

