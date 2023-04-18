 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX launches a different kind of Starship

Trevor Mogg
By

On the same day that SpaceX failed to launch the first orbital test flight of its Starship vehicle, the company has managed to launch something similar but altogether smaller: the Starship Torch.

SpaceX's Starship Torch.
SpaceX

That’s right, folks, for a mere $175, you can be the proud owner of a torch that resembles a very small version of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft that’s currently sitting atop the Super Heavy rocket on a launchpad at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

Related Videos

“The man in black, Johnny Cash, knew a thing or two about burning desire,” the blurb for the torch reads. “But love isn’t the only thing that burns. Sometimes you just want to caramelize the sugar on a crème brûlée or melt some cheese without all the subtext. Enter the Starship Torch.”

Related

The company points out that outside of the kitchen, you can fire up Starship “to light candles or your fireplace,” adding: “Who needs weak matches when you’ve got the power of Starship in your hands?”

When you’re not firing up the Starship’s adjustable flame, you can activate its safety lock and proudly display the 1:200 scale model of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft in your home.

The Starship Torch can be easily refilled with standard butane canisters, which are not included with the product.

SpaceX also wants you to know that the item, which can be ordered now for summer shipping, is “100% not a toy.”

The real Starship uses three Raptor engines and three Raptor Vacuum engines, while the Super Heavy rocket below it has 33 Raptor engines and will be the most powerful rocket ever to fly when it finally gets off the ground.

It was supposed to launch on Monday, but an issue with a valve forced mission controllers to halt the countdown clock. A second launch attempt could come as soon as Thursday.

SpaceX offers an array of items in its online store that also includes branded apparel, a backpack, water bottle, a mug, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor

Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan). As far as electronics are concerned, he's in the right place, with the East Asian country continuing to produce a plethora of gadgets and gizmos for tech addicts around the world. When not writing for Digital Trends, Trevor can be found out and about taking far too many photos, or in front of his computer trying to sort them all out.

Astronomers increasingly troubled by satellite constellations
spacex satellites light pollution trails made by starlink

Astronomers are becoming increasingly concerned about light pollution in the night sky caused by the growing number of satellites, and also space junk, in low-Earth orbit.

Sunlight reflecting off the surfaces of the satellites and junk negatively impacts the astronomers’ work as it interferes with their ability to get a clear view of the night sky. The light from the satellites can appear as streaks across images of space, or might be so bright that it prevents fainter objects from being observed.

Read more
How to watch the SpaceX resupply launch to the ISS this week
A bright white trail is in view after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 8:44 p.m. EDT. Dragon will deliver more than 5,800 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, to the space station. The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

An uncrewed SpaceX Cargo Dragon will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week, carrying scientific equipment and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the 27th SpaceX mission to resupply the space station, and it will use a Falcon 9 rocket to be launched from Launch Complex 39A.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Read more
Four Crew-5 astronauts return home safe from International Space Station
Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, left, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, right, are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Shannon shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Mann, Cassada, Wakata, and Kikina are returning after 157 days in space as part of Expedition 68 aboard the International Space Station.

A crew of four astronauts has returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), splashing down  in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, late on Saturday, March 13. The Crew-5 astronauts traveled in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and made a parachute-assisted splashdown at 9:02 p.m. ET (6:02 p.m. PT), at which point, they were picked up using a recovery ship and taken back to Tampa to catch a plane to Houston.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, plus Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The four have spent nearly six months on the orbiting space station, working on projects including scientific research and spacewalks to upgrade space station hardware.

Read more