 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX reveals anticipated date for third Starship test flight

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is aiming to get the mighty Starship rocket aloft again in February.

Speaking during a media teleconference earlier this week that was mainly for NASA to share updates to its Artemis program, Jessica Jensen, vice president of customer operations and integration at SpaceX, revealed that the Elon Musk-led company is aiming to have the Starship ready for flight this month and hoping to receive a flight permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the coming weeks.

Recommended Videos

“We are working toward Starship flight test three right now,” Jensen said, adding that the SpaceX team at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, has already static fired the first-stage Super Heavy booster as part of pre-flight testing.

Related

Commenting on the FAA’s work to grant flight permission, Jensen said: “We’re expecting that license to come in February, so it’s looking like flight three will occur in February of this year.”

The Starship, which comprises the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, packs a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, making it the most powerful rocket ever to have flown.

An uncrewed Starship launched for the first time in April last year but an anomaly a few minutes after liftoff forced mission controllers to blow it up. A second test flight in November saw the vehicle achieve stage separation for the first time, but again the Starship failed to reach orbit.

Jensen said that the main aim of the next test mission is to increase the rocket’s performance and get the spacecraft to orbit.

The long-term goal is to use the Starship flight system for transporting cargo and crew to the lunar surface, and possibly for the first human flights to Mars, too.

But plenty of testing is still required, including of the propellant transfer system that will enable the Starship spacecraft to complete its journeys.

Jensen touched on this during the teleconference when she said that although the propellant transfer system “sounds complex and scary,” SpaceX has “actually achieved almost all of the complex parts already on our operational programs, and it’s just going to be piecing them together for Starship.”

But first things first — SpaceX needs to prove that the Super Heavy rocket can lift the Starship spacecraft to orbit. It will hopefully get a third chance to achieve the feat as early as next month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX sets new annual launch record for Falcon rockets
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in December 2023.

At the start of 2023, SpaceX had its sights set on achieving 100 Falcon rocket launches by December 31. It breezed past its current annual record of 60 launches in September, but looks set to just fall short of its ambitious target for this year.

In the SpaceX's busiest 12-month period since launching the first Falcon rocket in 2010, it’s so far achieved 90 flights using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and four missions using its Falcon Heavy rocket, which is basically three Falcon 9 boosters linked together.

Read more
Relive SpaceX’s first booster landing exactly 8 years ago
A Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.

Exactly eight years ago, SpaceX achieved something remarkable when it landed its Falcon 9 booster upright for the first time.

It was no mean feat. One of those present at SpaceX headquarters on the night of the historic mission compared it to “like launching a pencil over the Empire State Building, having it reverse, come back down, and land on a shoe box on the ground in a wind storm.”

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s dramatic drone view of Starship test ahead of 3rd flight
SpaceX tests the engines on the Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX has released some dramatic footage (below) of the Starship spacecraft undergoing a static-fire engine test ahead of the next launch of the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft, collectively known as the Starship.

The test, which involved the firing of all six of the Starship’s Raptor engines, took place this week at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more