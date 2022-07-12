 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch: SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket suffers explosion during test

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX’s next-generation Super Heavy rocket suffered an explosion during pre-launch testing on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the dramatic blast was shared by NASASpaceflight, which was livestreaming the test at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage.

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022

Despite the force of the explosion, which occurred at the base of the rocket, the vehicle appeared to remain intact, but for more than an hour afterward, black smoke could be seen pouring from the spot where the blast took place.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the incident as “not good” and said his team is now assessing the extent of any damage. Engineers will also be keen to find out what went wrong.

It’s too early to say if the explosion will cause SpaceX to delay the maiden launch of the Super Heavy, which is expected to one day send the Starship spacecraft on crewed voyages to the moon and even Mars.

The spaceflight company recently passed an environmental review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), paving the way for SpaceX to use its Starbase site for rocket launches once it has completed a list of specific actions laid out by the FAA. They include keeping the local community informed of work at the site and monitoring nearby animal and plant populations to ensure they’re not adversely affected by launch events.

Following the completion of the review, Musk tweeted that the Super Heavy and Starship spacecraft — collectively known as the Starship — would be ready for the first orbital test flight later this month.

However, the launchpad explosion on Monday may push any launch plans to August or possibly beyond.

The test flight is highly anticipated as the 392-foot-tall vehicle will be the most powerful rocket ever to fly when it finally gets off the ground. Thirty-three Raptor engines will create 17 million pounds of thrust — more than double that of the Saturn V rocket that sent astronauts to the moon, and almost twice that offered by NASA’s next-generation SLS rocket, which could take its first orbital flight later this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Get a tablet hybrid from $398

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga sits open on a table.

Which TV should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.

Apple iPad Mini Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

An iPad Mini in landscape mode displaying its home screen.

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg hunt vampires in Day Shift trailer

Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.

Apple Car project continues to veer, report claims

Apple's experimental self-driving car

Which gaming monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

A Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on a desk.

Fitbit Charge 5 Prime Day deal: Prediction for tomorrow

A woman wearing a Fitbit Charge 5 stretching her shoulder during a workout.

Why wasn’t Mighty Thor bisexual in Marvel’s Love and Thunder?

Valkyrie and Mighty Thor sitting next ot each other in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Which monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

A Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on a desk.

Apple Watch SE Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

Apple Watch SE

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s best moments in the Star Wars franchise

Promo art of Anakin and Obi-Wan clashing lightsabers in Revenge of the Sith.

Which gaming PC should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

Origin Neuron sitting on a table.

See the universe in stunning detail in first James Webb image

This first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. Thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared – have appeared in Webb’s view for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.