 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See and hear Stephan’s Quintet in a whole new way with NASA visualizations

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the first targets observed by the James Webb Space Telescope when it began science operations last year was Stephan’s Quintet, a group of five galaxies locked close together in a complex structure. Now, that data from Webb has been combined with data from other telescopes to give a new view of this special object — and even to create a way to listen to it.

The project used the infrared data from Webb combined with visible light, X-ray, and other infrared observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. By combining all these different views of the same object, researchers were able to create a 3D view of the group which is visualized in a video:

Stephan's Quintet: A Multi-wavelength Exploration

The idea is to help both scientists and the public get a better understanding of this special group of galaxies. “Shifting from a 2D image to a 3D medium can help viewers really understand the structure of Stephan’s Quintet,” said leader of the team, visualization scientist Frank Summers of the Space Telescope Science Institute, in a statement. “Each observatory that has spent time looking at these five galaxies has enabled us to gather diverse insights and form richer stories about this complex, compact group.”

A new visualization explores the galaxy group Stephan's Quintet by using observations in visible, infrared, and X-ray light. The sequence contrasts images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, Webb Space Telescope, and Chandra X-ray Observatory to provide insights across the electromagnetic spectrum.
A new visualization explores the galaxy group Stephan’s Quintet by using observations in visible, infrared, and X-ray light. The sequence contrasts images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, Webb Space Telescope, and Chandra X-ray Observatory to provide insights across the electromagnetic spectrum. Visualization: Frank Summers (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Leah Hustak (STScI), Joseph Olmsted (STScI), Greg Bacon (STScI)

As well as the visualization, another way in which you can experience Stephan’s Quintet is through sonification. This takes a visual image and interprets it through sound. In this case, the sound starts at the top of the image and then moves downward, with the pitch being higher for brighter sections and lower for dimmer ones, and the galaxies represented by changing frequencies. The different types of objects within the image are also given different sounds, with a marimba for the stars and background galaxies and cymbals for the closer, brighter stars which have diffraction spikes.

Stephan's Quintet Sonification from Chandra X-Ray Observatory, NASA Telescopes

The result is an audio file that in some way captures the image, with its different wavelengths showing features of the galaxy group.

Recommended Videos

“Astronomy has always been very visual, but there’s no reason why we have to represent the data through that manner alone,” said leader of the sonification, Kimberly Arcand of the Chandra X-ray Center. “This type of depiction is taking the scientific story of Stephan’s Quintet — the deep, dense, and beautiful dataset — and translating it into an auditory experience.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
See the terrifying scale of a supermassive black hole in NASA visualization
Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way.

This week is black hole week, and NASA is celebrating by sharing some stunning visualizations of black holes, including a frankly disturbing visualization to help you picture just how large a supermassive black hole is. Supermassive black holes are found at the center of galaxies (including our own) and generally speaking, the bigger the galaxy, the bigger the black hole.

Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/(Spaceengine) Acknowledgement: M. Zamani (NSF's NOIRLab)

Read more
James Webb detects water vapor in rocky planet’s atmosphere — maybe
This artist concept represents the rocky exoplanet GJ 486 b, which orbits a red dwarf star that is only 26 light-years away in the constellation Virgo. By observing GJ 486 b transit in front of its star, astronomers sought signs of an atmosphere. They detected hints of water vapor. However, they caution that while this might be a sign of a planetary atmosphere, the water could be on the star itself – specifically, in cool starspots – and not from the planet at all.

The hunt for habitable exoplanets is on, and with the James Webb Space Telescope, we finally have a tool that can not only detect the presence of a planet in another star system, but can also look at the composition of its atmosphere. That ability will eventually allow us to find Earth-like planets wthat are good candidates for searching for life, but measuring the atmosphere of something so far away isn't an easy matter.

Webb recently saw exciting signs in the form of water vapor detected in the vicinity of the exoplanet GJ 486 b. That could indicate the presence of water in its atmosphere, but it could also be from another source: the outer layer of the planet's host star. Researchers are working through the data and hope to use another of Webb's instruments to make the final call.

Read more
James Webb captures a stunning image of two galaxies merging
Shining like a brilliant beacon amidst a sea of galaxies, Arp 220 lights up the night sky in this view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Actually two spiral galaxies in the process of merging, Arp 220 glows brightest in infrared light, making it an ideal target for Webb. It is an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG) with a luminosity of more than a trillion suns. In comparison, our Milky Way galaxy has a much more modest luminosity of about ten billion suns.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a gorgeous image of a dramatic cosmic event: two galaxies colliding. The two spiral galaxies are in the process of merging, and are glowing brightly in the infrared wavelength in which James Webb operates, shining with the light of more than a trillion suns.

It is not uncommon for two (or more) galaxies to collide and merge, but the two pictured in this image are giving off particularly bright infrared light. The pair has a combined name, Arp 220, as they appear as a single object when viewed from Earth. Known as an ultraluminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG), Arp 220 glows far more brightly than a typical spiral galaxy like our Milky Way.

Read more