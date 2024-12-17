This is the coolest video you’ll see of a SpaceX Dragon capsule heading home

International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Don Pettit has shared an unusual video (below) showing the latest departure of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

In reality, it takes a considerable period of time for a spacecraft to edge away from the ISS at the end of a stay, and the real-time footage is often only of interest to hardcore space fans or lovers of slow TV.

This time-lapse, however, shows the Dragon apparently hurtling off into the distance as it headed home after staying at the station for just over a month. Showing events unfolding at a faster speed, the remarkable view clearly shows the trajectory of the capsule as it moves away from the orbital outpost to begin its journey home.

Dragon cargo number 31 undocked yesterday and returned to planet Earth carrying the spoils from our research. pic.twitter.com/YdG6CgF8EU — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) December 17, 2024

The Dragon’s homecoming marked the conclusion of SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply services mission for NASA, which involved carrying around 2,700 kilograms of cargo to the ISS, including crew supplies and scientific experiments.

The spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, December 17, bringing with it samples from scientific experiments, including those related to human health and biology, which will now be analyzed by scientists in laboratory conditions.

The video is just the lastest in a growing body of incredible work by Pettit, who at 69 is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut. Now on his fourth orbital mission since his first space voyage in 2002, Pettit continues to share not just video footage but also a steady stream of stunning stills, showing everything from star trails to Earth shots to returning spacecraft, like this shot of a crewed Dragon capsule heading home at the end of the historic Polaris Dawn mission in September.

Pettit recently talked about his space-based photography efforts during an interview from the ISS.