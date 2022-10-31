 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

The ghostly remnants of a dead star captured in stunning image

Georgina Torbet
By

When a massive star runs out of fuel and comes to the end of its life, it can explode in an enormous and epic event called a supernova, which can be as bright as an entire galaxy. These explosions can obliterate anything around them, but they aren’t simply destructive — they can also create stunning structures called supernova remnants. These remnants are formed as shock waves from the explosion travel through nearby clouds of gas, sculpting them into beautiful shapes.

One such ghostly remnant has been captured by a ground-based instrument called OmegaCAM on the European Southern Observatory’s VLT Survey Telescope.  The Vela supernova remnant is located 800 light-years away and was created by the death of a star around 11,000 years ago.

This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. This detailed image consists of 554 million pixels, and is a combined mosaic image of observations taken with the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM camera at the VLT Survey Telescope, hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct colour. To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image.
This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit

When the massive star died, it ejected its outer layers, which formed the filament-like structures seen in the image. The dense core that remained became a neutron star.

To capture this image, which is a mosaic and has a total of 554 million pixels, astronomers used the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM with various filters to view different wavelengths of light.

“OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct color,” the European Southern Observatory explains. “To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image.”

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble captures a tempestuous pair of Herbig-Haro objects
The lives of newborn stars are tempestuous, as this image of the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts. Both objects are in the constellation Orion and lie around 1,250 light-years from Earth. HH 1 is the luminous cloud above the bright star in the upper right of this image, and HH 2 is the cloud in the bottom left.
Check out Webb telescope’s mind-blowing image of the Pillars of Creation
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
Astronomers develop ‘early warning system’ for stars about to go supernova
This artist’s impression shows the supergiant star Betelgeuse as it was revealed thanks to different state-of-the-art techniques on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), which allowed two independent teams of astronomers to obtain the sharpest ever views of the supergiant star Betelgeuse. They show that the star has a vast plume of gas almost as large as our Solar System and a gigantic bubble boiling on its surface. These discoveries provide important clues to help explain how these mammoths shed material at such a tremendous rate.
This oddball pair of stars is producing dust shells like clockwork
Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140.
Something strange is up with this black hole
Artist’s illustration of tidal disruption event AT2019dsg where a supermassive black hole spaghettifies and gobbles down a star. Some of the material is not consumed by the black hole and is flung back out into space.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft swings by Earth on its way to Trojan asteroids
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
Here’s how NASA will drop off a sample of an asteroid
An illustration of OSIRIS-REx returning its sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth. The sample return capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere, cross the Western U.S., deploy its parachute, and touch down at the Air Force's Utah Test and Training Range in the Great Salt Lake Desert. From there, the capsule will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where its samples of asteroid Bennu will be curated, distributed, and studied for decades to come.
30,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered — and the search is on for more
Artist's impression of asteroid 21 Lutetia.
Best bits from returned astronaut’s space station mission
Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station.
D-RATS astronauts test lunar technology in the desert
A lunar rover in an Arizona desert as part of tests for a lunar mission.
NASA to restart spacewalks at ISS following safety scare
Astronauts during a spacewalk at the ISS on March 23.
NASA is testing ways to crash land on Mars
nasa is testing ways to crash land on mars shield
Crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid caused it to form twin tails
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, documenting the lingering aftermath of the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact.