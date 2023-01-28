 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

One of James Webb’s four instruments is offline following error

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope is experiencing an issue with one of its instruments, the Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, or NIRISS. The instrument is currently offline with no indication of when it will be back online, but engineers are working to address the issue and the telescope hardware remains safe.

As alarming as that might sound, it is not uncommon for such issues to crop up, especially in space telescopes. As performing physical maintenance on space telescopes is extremely difficult, software troubleshooting is done in a slow and careful way to prevent any damage from occurring. That’s why you’ll see instruments on space telescopes like Hubble or the Swift Observatory going into safe mode to protect themselves whenever an issue arises.

In the case of James Webb, the problem with the NIRISS instrument was due to a communication delay. “On Sunday, Jan. 15, the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) experienced a communications delay within the instrument, causing its flight software to time out,” NASA wrote in a statement. “The instrument is currently unavailable for science observations while NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) work together to determine and correct the root cause of the delay.”

NIRISS sits alongside a sensor called the Fine Guidance Sensor or FGS which allows the telescope to point at its targets accurately. NIRISS can work as both a camera and a spectrograph and has a special feature called an aperture mask which allows it to block out light from particularly bright sources to better see dimmer sources around them. The instrument is used for tasks like detecting and examining exoplanets and for looking at distant galaxies.

The planned scientific observations which were scheduled to use NIRISS will now be rescheduled, according to NASA.

This comes on the heels of another issue with Webb which occurred in December 2022. A software issue in the attitude control system caused some instruments to enter safe mode on December 7, with science observations being paused. That was fixed by December 20, when all science operations resumed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Enjoy these amazing space images by NASA’s oldest active astronaut
Don Pettit aboard the space station.
SpaceX reaches agreement with astronomers to limit Starlink interference
Image showing the disruption of astronomical observations caused by a previous Starlink launch
How James Webb peers into the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets
Illustration of a planet on a black background. The planet is large and rocky. Roughly two-thirds of the planet is lit, while the rest is in shadow.
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission hindered by thruster issue
This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. Powered by the small satellite’s four thrusters, the maneuver is needed to reach lunar orbit.
SpaceX stacks mighty Super Heavy rocket as it eyes February test launch
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Large NASA satellite falls back to Earth after decades in orbit
NASA's ERBS satellite.
SpaceX preps Polaris Dawn mission featuring first commercial spacewalk
The Polaris Dawn crew.
Russia reveals plan to rescue three space station crewmates
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft leaking coolant at the space station.
SpaceX making final preparations for first flight of brand new rocket
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.
Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
James Webb captures stunning image of star formation in nearby galaxy
NGC 346, shown here in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is a dynamic star cluster that lies within a nebula 200,000 light years away. Webb reveals the presence of many more building blocks than previously expected, not only for stars, but also planets, in the form of clouds packed with dust and hydrogen. 
These supermassive black holes are cozying up close together
Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to look deep into the heart of the pair of merging galaxies known as UGC 4211 discovered two black holes growing side by side, just 750 light-years apart. This artist’s conception shows the late-stage galaxy merger and its two central black holes. The binary black holes are the closest together ever observed in multiple wavelengths.
How to watch the classified SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow
The Falcon Heavy is seen at Launch Complex 39A in Florida.