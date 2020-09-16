  1. Virtual Reality

How to watch the Facebook Connect event online

Facebook is holding its annual augmented/virtual reality convention on Wednesday, featuring discussions and performances, and anyone can tune in. 

Facebook Connect (formerly known as Oculus Connect) will feature 35 speakers over 15 sessions that will showcase the work of Facebook Reality Labs, which is the company’s newly renamed AR/VR team. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s event, including how to watch it live:

You can watch Facebook Connect on Facebook Reality Lab’s page via Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 16. You can also stream the event through Oculus Venues if you own an Oculus VR headset and want a more immersive experience.

What is Facebook Connect? 

The event will discuss all topics when it comes to the AR/VR industry, including VR storytelling, synesthesia in VR, designing live media experiences for social VR, increasing diversity and accessibility in VR development, and more. Facebook may also make new announcements about its VR lineup, like the rumored Oculus Quest 2.

Facebook said the event is for anyone interested in AR/VR, or developers and tech engineers looking to learn more.

Who is speaking at the Facebook Connect event? 

Speakers include John Carmack, the CTO of Oculus VR; Dante Buckley, the Founder and Director at Downpour Interactive; Alton Glass, the CEO at GRX Immersive Labs; Testuya Mizuguchi, the Founder and CEO at Enhance; Hessvacio Hassan, the Founder and Lead Developer at Made in Brooklyn Games; Facebook engineers and developers, and more. 

There will also be an after-party performance by artist Jaden Smith. 

