Which Apple Watch should grace your wrist? Apple Watch Series 1 vs. the Apple Watch Series 2

While most people tune into Apple’s annual hardware announcement specifically for the latest iPhone news, Apple’s iconic wearable shouldn’t be overlooked. The California-based company announced the Apple Watch Series 2 alongside the iPhone 7, ultimately giving potential customers a choice between the Apple Watch Series 1 and an upgraded version. The first-gen Apple Watch was a solid first effort from Apple — and one of the best smartwatches available, at the time — and eventually went on to become the No. 1 selling smartwatch in the world. Not too shabby for a company that cut its teeth making desktop machines in a garage.

The Series 2 remains a step up in several respects, though, even if Apple upgraded its first Apple Watch with a new chip when it dubbed it the Series 1. The latest iteration of the popular smartwatch comes with plenty of new bells, whistles, and design upgrades. Below, we take a look at both models to help you decide which one to buy.

Specs

Apple Watch Series 1 Apple Watch Series 2 GPS Enabled No Yes Processor S1P S2 Operating System watchOS3 watchOS3 Body (Dimensions) Aluminum case 38mm 1.52 x 1.31 x 0.41 inch 42mm 1.67 x 1.43 x 0.41 inch Aluminum & Stainless Steel case 38mm 1.52 x 1.31 x 0.45 inch 42mm 1.67 x 1.43 x 0.45 inch White Ceramic case 38mm 1.54 x 1.34 x 0.46 inch 42mm 1.68 x 1.44 x 0.45 inch Resolution (pixels) 38mm: 272 x 340 42mm: 312 x 390 38mm: 272 x 340 42mm: 312 x 390 Weight Aluminum case 38mm: 25 grams 42mm: 30 grams Aluminum case 38mm: 28.2 grams 42mm: 34.2 grams Stainless Steel case 38mm: 41.9 grams 42mm: 52.4 grams Ceramic Case 38mm: 39.6 grams 42mm: 45.6 grams CPU Dual Core Dual Core Screen Ion-X strengthened glass (aluminum cases) Ion-X strengthened glass (aluminum cases) Sapphire crystal glass (stainless steel and ceramic cases) Waterproof Splash resistant only Waterproof up to 50 meters Available Ceramic Casing No Yes Display OLED Retina display with Force Touch (450 nits) Second-generation OLED Retina display with Force Touch (1,000 nits) Base Price $270 $370 Review 4 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

In September, 2016, Apple updated the original Apple Watch with a S1P dual-core processor and called it the Series 1. The company also introduced the Series 2 at the same time, which is a significant upgrade over the Series 1. The Series 2 is a more feature-rich device overall, and uses a dual-core processor known as the S2. The S1P and S2 processors are 50-percent faster than the original Apple Watch’s S1 chip, and showcase the ability to run 60 frames per second. The new GPU is also twice as powerful as that in the Series 1, allowing for better performance and overall usability.

Because of this, apps on the both the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 load faster and interactions are speedier overall. We’re talking about a huge upgrade over the original Apple Watch, which routinely suffered from long load times.