Does your Apple Watch 2 have a swollen battery? Apple will fix it for free

As part of its ongoing mea culpa regarding device batteries, Apple is rolling out a new service policy that should come as great news to a number of Apple Watch Series 2 owners. As per a MacRumors report, the iEmpire will now being to repair Apple Watches that do not power on or have a swollen battery for free. This new service only applies to Apple Watch 2s, and as per usual, customers will likely have to meet certain conditions in order to take advantage of the offer.

“Apple has determined that under certain conditions, some Apple Watch Series 2 devices may not power on or they may experience an expanded battery,” wrote Apple, in an internal document circulated among Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers on Friday and later obtained by MacRumors.

“Apple will service eligible devices free of charge,” according to the document, numbered SN4534 in Apple’s internal GSX portal. “Apple will authorize coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase.”

MacRumors notes that the policy was distributed “in at least” the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. This would suggest that it is a worldwide policy change, at least, where service providers are available.

Curiously enough, while swollen batteries have lately been reported by customers in both Apple Support Communities and in various forums over the past few months, most of the affected devices are actually first-generation models from 2015. And as we mentioned previously, this new service change only applies to Series 2 watches. The issue with the battery can either cause the display to crack open, or prevent the wearable from turning on.

For the time being, in order to be eligible for the service, you’ll need to have a 42mm-sized Apple Watch Series 2 model, including Sport, Edition, Hermès, and Nike+ variants. Your service provider will also have to complete a visual-mechanical inspection, but luckily, your Apple Watch warranty status should not affect coverage. Not eligible under this particular policy is the original Apple Watch, Series 1 and Series 3 models, or any 38mm model. But don’t worry — a few years back, Apple offered a similar policy for the first generation Apple with swollen batteries, also offering free repairs within three years of purchase.

If you want to take advantage of the offer, you can head over to the Contact Apple Support page, select Apple Watch → Battery, Power, and Charging → Bring in for Repair and schedule a Genius Bar appointment or an appointment with an Apple Authorized Service Provider. And if you’d like a refund for a previous Series 2 battery replacement, Apple is encouraging folks to contact its support team.