Techy and trendy? That’s the new Emporio Armani Connected smartwatch

Emporio Armani is back with a new touchscreen smartwatch, and like the last model, the new model looks stunning. The design isn’t the only thing to change either, as the watch now has the right tech features to accompany the sweet looks. However, before you get too excited, the 2018 Emporio Armani Connected watch still uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 platform, rather than a new or alternative system.

What does the new Armani Connected watch have that the previous edition didn’t? First, there is a heart rate sensor on the back of the case, ready to help build up a better picture of your fitness during workouts. Then it has GPS inside so you don’t always need your phone to help navigate, and finally it has NFC technology for use with Google Pay. The body is now water resistant enough to swim with the watch too. These features may sound basic for a smartwatch; but until now smartwatches from fashion brands — which means they look good — have not usually included them.

However, all are available on many other smartwatches, up to and including the latest $250 Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro, so why buy the new Emporio Armani Connected? Its simple: Design. The first touchscreen EA Connected watch is still a beauty — understated, stylish, slim, and in the black color scheme, a real stealth machine — and the company has built on this for the 2018 model. The stainless steel case comes in silver, gold, grey, or black, and with either a mono link bracelet, a Milanese loop, or a leather strap.

The horns extend out from the case to grip the strap, rather than forming a solid piece on the first watch, and the buttons are mounted flush to the body for a more cohesive look. The promotional images show a great looking watch face that includes traditional elements with designs only possible with a digital display. It looks great, and the EA logo takes center stage, so your mates will all know how flashy you are.

We’re finding it hard to choose between the silver or black version for attractiveness, but the mono loop metal strap is a surefire winner on either. Emporio Armani has chosen Google’s Wear OS operating system for the watch, but has not released in-depth technical details such as the case size, internal RAM and storage, or battery life. The price is also unknown, but the first model started out at $395, so expect the new version to be around the same. It’ll be available online at Emporio Armani in July.