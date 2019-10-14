G-Shock has made the ultimate retro-cool Baby-G Pokémon watch

Casio G-Shock’s newest collaboration is sure to be one of its most universally popular yet, as it’s a collaboration with The Pokémon Company to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Baby-G range of watches. The Baby-G Pokémon collaboration watch isn’t packed with Bluetooth tech or step tracking features; but that doesn’t stop it being one of the most delightfully geeky and beautifully presented watches we’ve seen in a while.

Baby-G watches are designed for women, and provide the G-Shock levels of protection that we expect, without the large case that we usually associate with the brand. Based on the BGD-560, the Pokémon Baby-G is still quite large at 44mm wide and 12.5mm thick; but it’s not as overpowering as most full-size G-Shock watches, making it considerably more wearable.

You’re going to want to wear it too. A celebration of Pokémon games from the 90s, the matte black strap is covered with pixel-art neon-colored lightning bolts and Poké Balls, a theme that continues on the box the watch comes in. The watch face has Pokémon branding, and when you press the backlight, Pikachu appears behind the numbers. Flip the watch over, and Pikachu’s silhouette has been etched in the case back. Finally, the watch comes in a Poké Ball presentation case.

Aside from the styling, the Baby-G Pokémon watch features local and world time, timers, alarms, and a battery that will last for about three years. The BGD-560 Baby-G watch is shock resistant and water resistant to 200 meters. There have been numerous limited edition Baby-G watches since the line was introduced in 1994, including those with Hello Kitty, Roxy, and Rebecca Minkoff.

Like all limited edition G-Shock watches, if you want one of these you should not hang around too long, as they tend to be quickly snapped up by collectors. The Pokémon Baby-G is only available though G-Shock’s boutique retail stores and its own online store. The price in the U.S. is only $110, while the price in the U.K. will be 100 British pounds. The release date is November 8, a week before the new Pokémon: Sword and Shield game, which comes out on November 15.

