Wearables

FCC filing reveals impressive specs for luxury Movado Connect 2.0 smartwatch

Mark Jansen
By
Movado Connect on phone faces
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for an updated version of the Movado Connect smartwatch from 2017, then your wait may finally be at an end. According to an FCC filing (spotted by Droid Life), the Swiss watchmaker is putting the final touches to the upgraded version of its premium smartwatch. Here’s everything we know about the Movado Connect 2.

FCC filings are pretty short on design specifications, but mentions of the watch as “MOVADO CONNECT 2.0/40” in the documents lead us to believe the casing for the watch will come in at 40mm. With the original watching rocking in at a sizeable 46.5mm, that’s a significant downgrade in size. Still, it’ll most likely be a welcome change. There’s also mention of a leather and metal strap, so expect to have swappable straps too. The only color mentioned thus far is black.

We’re on firmer ground where the device’s specs are concerned. The processor isn’t explicitly named, but it will be powered by the Qualcomm APQ8009W, the application processor for both the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and the Wear 3100. Hopefully, the watch will run Qualcomm’s updated Wear 3100, as we’ve not seen enough smartwatches really adopt the new chip yet. The chances of the newer chip seem high though, as the other expected specs include 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, as well as support for Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and an IPX8 rating for water and dust-resistance. That’s a fairly high spec watch, and we hope Movado would upgrade the processor to match. It’s also expected to run Wear OS 2.0.

There are a couple of potential weaknesses, though. Mentioned is a fairly small 300mAh battery, which is the same size as the battery in the original watch. While it proved capable in the first Movado Connect, the meager capacity may not be able to keep up with the upgraded internals. It also seems that the Connect 2.0 will have an LCD screen, rather than the AMOLED display from the first Connect.

There’s no mention of a potential release date, but if FCC certification is being cleared, then it’s a safe bet that the watch is on its way soon. Don’t expect it to come cheap though — Movado is a luxury watch brand, and it’s likely the Connect 2.0 will be priced to match its manufacturer’s reputation. The first Movado Connect was priced at $600 for the basic version, so don’t expect the Movado Connect 2.0 to come in any cheaper.

That’s all we know for the moment — we’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to unlock a phone on every carrier
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Apple

At just $169, Amazon Prime Day now has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 3

Amazon Prime Day comes once a year, and with it, you'll find the best deals on your favorite Apple products. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 3 is just $169. Get yours while supplies last.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
garmin vivofit jr amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops the price of Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity trackers down to $70

You can get various electronics for children during Prime Deal 2019. Check the deal on the Real Flower and Broken Lava Garmin Vivofit Jr. fitness bands. They are available on Amazon for $70 during the 48-hour sale.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Amazon slices 46% off Microsoft Surface headphones for Prime Day

Microsoft's first attempt at headphones was a good start, however, their $350 retail price is a little steep. Prime Day 2019 has the answer to that issue: A 46% price cut that's only good through Tuesday night, so act quickly.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day forerunner 235
Deals

Amazon’s Prime Day price on the Garmin Forerunner 235 is the best we’ve seen

We've covered deals on the Garmin Forerunner 235 on Amazon and elsewhere quite frequently, but Amazon's Prime Day deal by far beats any other price we've seen for this smartwatch, either new or used. You'll save 58% through Tuesday.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it a number of great smartwatch deals. Whether you're into Apple's Apple Watch, or prefer a smartwatch that has Google's Wear OS wearable operating system, there should be a something for…
Posted By Christian de Looper
is apple card worth it feat omg
Mobile

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert

The new Apple Card is integrated with your iPhone and comes with a titanium backup card for places that don’t accept Apple Pay, but how does it stack up against the competition? We asked some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
best apple watch faces series 4 infograph face
Deals

Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch now just $360 in Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to buy a new smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 is the cream of the smartwatch crop, and now in an Amazon Prime Day deal, the 44mm model can be yours for just $354, down from its original $429.
Posted By William Hank
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Apple watch series 3 features
Apple

Missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day Apple Watch deal? Walmart has you covered

Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch was pretty good, but it sold out within the first 24 hours of Prime Day. As an alternative, we'd suggest you shop Walmart, which has the Apple Watch Series 3 available for $80 off its normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Samsung Galaxy Fit Hands-on review
Product Review

Samsung's $99 fitness tracker takes on Fitbit. Can it keep pace?

Samsung’s going toe-to-toe against Fitbit’s Inspire HR with its own $99 fitness tracker -- the Galaxy Fit. It also has a heart rate monitor, can automatically detect six workouts, and has a battery that can last for days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best apple watch deals of
Deals

Walmart Apple Sale: iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch deals after Prime Day

Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches still on sale.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps surfing 1
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose

Walmart doesn't want Prime Day 2019 to stop and it extended its sales event beyond its original July 17 end date. We found great deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose products to highlight before they go away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen