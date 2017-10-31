Talk to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant on your wrist with the Martian mVoice G2

Why it matters to you Want a classic timepiece with all the bells and whistles of modernity? Martian can help.

You’ve long been able to talk to your smartwatch thanks to Martian’s line of wearables, but now, the California-based company is taking its timepieces even further. With the launch of the mVoice G2, Martian says that it has created the first hybrid smartwatch to boast traditional watch hands atop a “full round power effective OLED display.” And of course, the watch features voice capabilities.

Promising to provide instant access to voice-powered AI assistants, apps, and more, the Martian mVoice G2 is an easy way to take Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant with you without buying an expensive Apple Watch or strapping a smart home speaker on your wrist. Available for pre-order for just $99, this is one smartwatch that won’t break the bank.

Intended to resemble a traditional watch, this latest product is intended to appeal not only to the techies of the world, but also connoisseurs of classic watches. Aiming to meld time-honored tradition with new-age technology, Martian sought to blend classic design elements with the convenience of smartwatch technology.

The mVoice G2 has a low battery-consumption smart display, and derives all its power from one Lithium battery. Promising up to 10 days of smart watch functionality and two hours of talk time before requiring a recharge, you should be able to take this watch just about anywhere you go. The smart crown of the watch can be rotated, allowing users to scroll through notifications.

With two-way data, watch owners can both receive and reply to emails or texts. Notifications can be made as discreet as possible; choose from custom vibration or LED alerts, and even select the color you’d like to display for particular contacts. Alternatively, you can use the watch to call an Uber, place an order at Starbucks, or even go shopping on Amazon.

Thanks to smartphone camera controls, you can easily use this watch to take photos, even if you’re not holding a phone. And with weather and world clock settings, you can stay abreast of happenings around the globe.

“As a pioneer of smartwatch hybrids since 2012, we are truly proud to see the strong emergence and acceptance of hybrids as an option for consumers who don’t want to sacrifice the style and feel of a traditional watch but still want the benefits of a digitally connected lifestyle,” said Scott Szybala, vice president of marketing for Martian Watches. “The mVoice G2 offers engaging smart features designed with authentic hands with minute and hour markers, to retain the three-dimensional DNA of a watch dial. We didn’t want to create another digital dial that simply mimics a traditional watch, we wanted the real thing.”