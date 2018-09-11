Digital Trends
Wearables

Radical Oris watch strap is made from recycled plastics, and it looks great

Andy Boxall
By
oris r radyarn watch strap news divers sixty five

Luxury watchmaker Oris has introduced a watch with a strap made from a new material called r-Radyarn, a filament yarn made from recycled plastics, and the even better news is it that looks great. Often with recycled materials, the design can be simple or at worst, unattractive, but Oris has struck the right balance between style and design, especially when pairing it with the Divers Sixty-Five watch. We love the way it references an undulating sandy beach and the sea, which neatly ties in with not only the watch’s natural habitat, but also the strap’s unique material.

It’s the technically fascinating r-Radyarn that makes the Oris watch strap special. It’s made from 100 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate plastic (PET), a material made with natural resources that are running out, and that’s often carelessly disposed of. Reusing it is an important part of combating the effects it’s having on the planet and its ecosystem. Made by Radici Group, r-Radyarn has been used in everything from socks to car seats, but Oris is the first to put it to use on a watch strap.

oris r radyarn watch strap news cleanup day

The beige-and-blue color scheme looks great in the pictures, and is applied here using a one-step method called solution dyeing, which lowers water and energy consumption, without sacrificing color-fastness. Even after the strap comes to the end of its natural life, it can be recycled several times over. It’s refreshing to see steps taken in this direction, and we hope to see similar straps used by smartwatch manufacturers soon, as they continue to gain popularity.

If you want to wear an r-Radyarn watch strap, then it’s currently only available on the Oris Divers Sixty-Five watch, a beautiful 42mm divers watch with a blue dial and cream hands, perfectly complementing the new strap. Domed sapphire glass covers the front and the back of the automatic watch, and it’s water resistant to 100 meters. Oris doesn’t make quartz watches, and the Divers Sixty-Five is sustainably powered by your body, due to the Oris 722 movement inside, which has a 38-hour power reserve. It’s available in September for 2,000 Swiss francs, or about $2,050.

oris r radyarn watch strap news divers sixty five full

Oris has long supported ecologically responsible causes, and has previously made watch boxes from environmentally friendly regenerative algae — yes, really — and has also added sustainably produced leather straps to its watches. Oris chairman Ulrich W. Herzog says it’s all part of the company’s long-term strategy, and that there is a lot more to come in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best internet radio stations
Up Next

Nvidia RTX 2080 reviews may not drop until September 19
Product Review

The LG V35 ThinQ is a good phone that’s hampered by a high price tag

Sure it looks a lot like last year's LG V30, but looks can be deceiving. The LG V35 ThinQ packs in all new hardware and a few new software features that makes it a full-fledged flagship for 2018.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best shows on netflix the sinner
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in September, from ‘The Sinner’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

Turner networks bring even more games to sports-first streaming service FuboTV

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service, but sports are the main draw for you, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Kris Wouk
samsung galaxy watch review 46mm feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch nixes one of the biggest pain points of smartwatches

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has almost everything and anything you’d want in a smartwatch. We’ve been wearing this watch for more than a week, and we’ve managed to stretch the battery up to four days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple watch
Wearables

Wearables are still in style as the global market sees solid growth

According to a recent report from IDC, the wearable market is growing -- and as is to be expected, Apple, with the Apple Watch, is at the top of the list. Currently, the company commands a hefty 17 percent of the market.
Posted By Christian de Looper
casio pro trek smart wsd f20 review f20a
Product Review

Casio's WSD-F20A Wear OS watch is classier, more reasonably priced than the original

Find yourself on the hiking trail often? Casio’s Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 and WSD-F20A are Wear OS smartwatches that can tell you where you are and track your trek -- all while offering up notifications from your smartphone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Snap's Spectacles 2 can take stills and don't mind the rain

Snapchat has announced new styles for its Spectacles camera-equipped sunglasses. Spectacles 2 are able to take still images and are water-resistant. They're available to order now through Snap's website. 
Posted By Andy Boxall, Hillary Grigonis
smartwatch deals roundup
Health & Fitness

Garmin’s fitness wearables now support Deezer music streaming app

After a long wait, Garmin and Deezer today announced the immediate availability of the Deezer app for Garmin's music-compatible fitness watches and multi-sport devices. The streaming music app allows Deezer fans to sync their playlists to…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Tacs AVL II watch
Wearables

The Tacs AVL II is a classic watch conceived through the lens of a camera

The Tacs AVL II watch has a design inspired by a camera, and rather than being tacky, it's an attractive and unique timepiece that will appeal to both camera fans and watch collectors equally.
Posted By Andy Boxall
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is coming soon -- here's everything we know so far

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Skagen Falster review
Product Review

Six months later, the feature-poor Skagen Falster is still our go-to smartwatch

After six months, the Skagen Falster is still our favorite Wear OS smartwatch. It doesn't have a lot of features and it doesn't have good battery life, but we're mesmerized with how it looks, and can't keep it off our wrist.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy watch news
Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes to Macy's and JCPenney

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device has a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to track your fitness.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Fenix 5 Plus
Product Review

Garmin's Fenix 5X Plus is built for fitness freaks who fawn over every feature

With onboard music, full-color topographic maps, and new sport metrics, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus sets a high bar for GPS smartwatches. Find out how it can help boost your performance in our Fenix 5X Plus review.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins