Change up your style to match the season with these spring-friendly watch straps

Share

Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

With the spring season approaching, it’s time to switch up your wardrobe — and that also includes your accessories. When it comes to smartwatches, you can easily transform the look by swapping out the interchangeable watch straps.

There are many watch band options to choose from, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options to help jazz up your timepiece. Whether you’re going for bright and airy or more neutral, there’s a watch strap for every style.

Made of canvas, the Barton Watch Band is a great, lighter option to swap out in favor of the heavier watch straps you’ve been wearing this winter. With 18mm and 20mm bands, the white canvas strap is made specifically for the Nokia Steel HR and has stainless steel quick release spring bars — making it easier to attach.

Buy now from:

Barton Watch Bands

If you’re feeling a pop of color is in order, this yellow silicone watch strap from Skagen will do the trick. It can fit any watch with a 20mm standard band, and includes a quick-release pin for easy attachment. It’s also moisture resistant, so you won’t have to worry about ruining it during those fun spring activities.

Buy now from:

Skagen

For a more traditional option, you can go for Fossil’s light brown leather watch strap. It still livens up your smartwatch with a brighter look, but in a way that’s more casual. At 22mm, it’s specifically compatible with Fossil’s own Q Explorist smartwatch.

Buy now from:

Fossil

The NOMAD Sport Strap adds a touch of bright color on the inner lining of the watch strap. Made of vulcanized LSR silicone, it’s rugged enough to take outdoors but can blend in with casual outfits as well. At 42mm, it’s compatible with the Apple Watch — Series 1, 2, and 3.

Buy now from:

NOMAD



This 16mm mint-colored leather strap by Fossil will give your smartwatch the refreshing look it needs after such a long winter. The stainless steel buckle definitely makes the watch strap pop, but it won’t overpower your outfit or the watch itself.

Buy now from:

Fossil

For those who have the Michael Kors Sofie smartwatch, a white leather watch strap is perfect for a minimalist look. Regardless of the case you have, this strap will easily match up with any colors. It’s also subtle enough that you can easily pair it with any type of outfit, whether it’s dressy or casual.

Buy now from:

Michael Kors



Spring is the perfect season to break out those bright colors, especially after a long winter of cool and dark tones. This silicone band by Hadley Roma is available in a number of bright colors such as red, yellow, and green. But if you want to stick to more muted shades, there’s also black and gray — along with a white one that match with everything.

Made of silicone material, the bands are also super easy to clean if you get them dirty during outdoor activities. They’re available in 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm sizes for Android Wear smartwatches.

Buy now from:

Amazon



If you’re looking for a watch strap that’s more subtle in color but not in style, plaid is always a safe bet. Kate Spade’s silicone watch strap in black and white adds that spring flair without being too bold. Coming in at 38mm, it’s compatible with the Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 Apple Watch.

Buy now from:

Kate Spade

Choosing just one watch strap for spring can be tough, but with the Misfit assorted 20mm straps pack, you can have three instead. Its “Seaside” pack includes a wide range of colors including turquoise, dark blue, and a cream-colored option. The straps also vary in material — you’ll be able to switch back and forth between braided nylon, silicone, and leather.

Buy now from:

Misfit

Florals? For spring? We know, it’s not groundbreaking but this 38mm Apple Watch watch strap takes blooms to another level. Made of glove-tanned leather, each flower is debossed, printed, and placed by hand. It also comes in a variety of color ways ranging from white to a light pink and darker shades such as brown, gray, and red.

Buy now from:

Coach