Digital Trends
Wearables

Skydio’s self-flying drone now has an Apple Watch app for flight prep

Trevor Mogg
By

As if Skydio’s R1 camera drone wasn’t already cool enough, it’s now launched an app for the Apple Watch that takes the drone experience to a whole new level.

This, don’t forget, is the drone that comes sans controller because its impressive self-flying software — powered by 13 on-board cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced computer vision software — takes care of pretty much everything.

It works like this: Once the R1 is in the air, the new Apple Watch app lets you select the person that you want your quadcopter to track. Then it’s simply a case of choosing one of the flight modes — Lead, Orbit, Dronie, and Boomerang among them — and away you go.

Up to now, R1 owners could only use their smartphone to prep their bird for flight, but transferring the process to a smartwatch app adds extra convenience by moving the power of flight control to your wrist. A couple of taps on your Apple Watch and the app and the R1 springs into action — no more fumbling about with your smartphone every time you want to select a new subject or flight mode.

Skydio’s drone shoots 4K at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at 30 or 60 frames per second. It has a top speed of 25 mph, flight time of 16 minutes on a single charge, and tips the scales at 2.2 pounds. The device itself comprises a lightweight anodized aluminum fuselage and carbon fiber rotor guards that help to protect both you and the machine.

Tying in with this week’s launch of the Skydio’s Apple Watch app, the drone will also start selling at U.S. and Canadian Apple Stores, marking its first availability beyond the company’s own online store.

skydios self flying drone now has an apple watch app for flight prep skydio r1
Skydio

Skydio’s founders gained much of their experience working on Google’s drone delivery initiative — Project Wing — and also spent time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing autonomous flight systems. The company, based in California, garnered a lot of interest when its autonomous quadcopter the market at the start of this year.

So, any downsides? Well, for many it’ll be the price tag. At $2,000, the R1 isn’t cheap, especially when you compare it to some other pretty smart drones currently on the market.

But if you have the cash to splash and like the idea of ditching the controller and letting the drone do all the work, Skydio’s R1 drone — and its new Apple Watch app — could well be what you’re looking for.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Japanese scientists are chewing over an 'electric gum' that never loses flavor
Fenix 5 Plus
Product Review

Garmin's Fenix 5X Plus is built for fitness freaks who fawn over every feature

With onboard music, full-color topographic maps, and new sport metrics, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus sets a high bar for GPS smartwatches. Find out how it can help boost your performance in our Fenix 5X Plus review.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
fitbit charge 3 news
Wearables

The Fitbit Charge 3 is now available for purchase worldwide

Back in August, Fitbit confirmed its new wearable -- the Fitbit Charge 3. The new fitness tracker features a touchscreen OLED display, smartwatch capabilities, enhanced fitness features and more. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
withings steel hr sport review feat
Product Review

Withings Steel HR Sport is a fitness tracker you’ll love wearing

Withings jumps back in the wearables game with the new Steel HR Sport, a hybrid smartwatch that is as much a fitness tracker as it is a timepiece. It's so good that it hasn't left our wrist since we pulled it out of the package.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin instinct gps watch
Outdoors

Garmin’s new Instinct GPS watch is built for the sportsman in all of us

The new Garmin Instinct is a GPS multisport watch for people who love to be outdoors. The $300 Instinct takes the best features of the company's popular Fenix watches and packages them into rugged, military-grade package.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best fitness trackers for women fitbit versa
Wearables

Our favorite fitness trackers make it fun to keep moving

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Rick Stella
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
palm review 2018 feat
Product Review

The all-new Palm wants to be many things, but it’s really just a tiny smartphone

The all-new Palm is here, and it’s tinier than ever. Exclusive to Verizon, it syncs to your primary smartphone and acts as a secondary device -- with features to help you disconnect from technology. But at $350, is it worth the high price…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
montblanc summit 2 news
Mobile

Montblanc’s $995 Summit 2 watch stays on your wrist for longer between charges

Montblanc has taken the wraps off of the new Montblanc Summit 2 -- the first watch to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. The watch features a premium design and Google's Wear OS.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei watch gt review hands on 5
Product Review

The Huawei Watch GT’s battery life gets a tick, but the software may not tock

Huawei’s track record with smartwatches is strong, having releases two models and several spin-offs to general acclaim. This is the Watch GT, and it moves away from Google’s Wear OS to focus on fitness, yet stays ahead of the…
Posted By Andy Boxall
palm 2018 is stupid the tiny op ed 5384
Mobile

Inferiority is a feature now! Palm's new plan is psychotic

The Palm is a smartphone to reduce your smartphone usage, or a small smartphone for when you don't want to carry your big smartphone. Palm itself doesn't seem sure which it is, but either way, it's a product that's so witless, we're amazed…
Posted By Andy Boxall
wearos spotify streaming wear os
Mobile

With Spotify for WearOS, you no longer need your phone to stream music

A Spotify app will soon be available for download on Wear OS smartwatches. Whether you're working out or lounging at home, you'll soon be able to access and control your music straight from your wrist.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for October 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll