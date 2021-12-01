Most watches with a tide tracking feature have a digital display and do a whole lot more than just let you know when it’s high or low tide. The Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch keeps it simple by using what would normally be the second hand on an analog dial as a tide cycle indicator, allowing you to still plan your activities without consulting charts or relying on memory.

Aimed at surfers, fishermen, sailors, or anyone who wants to makes sure they’re walking along the beach at low tide, it’s a welcome low-tech approach to making tide information available at a glance. You set the Tide Tracker so it matches the tide at your preferred beach, and that’s it. The hand’s light blue color ensures it stands out agains the dark blue dial, and makes it easy to see during the day. The watch’s second hand has been moved to a complication on the dial, and it’s all driven by a reliable quartz movement.

The watch is a collaboration between Timex and U.K.-based outdoor company Finisterre, and has taken about two years to create. While the watch’s standout feature is the tide tracker, it’s also notable for its special nylon #Tide strap which is made from 100% upcycled plastic that would otherwise have found its way into the sea. We’ve previously tried one of these on the Sequent SuperCharger 2.1 watch. Finisterre is a registered B Corp company, and therefore committed to prioritizing the environment and society as a whole in its products and practices.

Made from stainless steel the Timex x Finisterre has a 41mm case width and a modest 12.5mm thickness, with mineral glass over the dial and a single button above the crown on the side of the case. A Super Lumi-Nova luminescent coating has been applied to the hands and the hour markers so you can see them in the dark. Completing its ocean-friendly credentials is 200-meters of water resistance.

Obviously it’s not a watch for anyone wanting to monitor the tide across multiple locations, or to use for tracking a workout, it instead makes understanding the important local tide times much simpler. If you want more functionality and a connection to your phone, then a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 7 may be better, or take a look at the G-Shock GWF-A1000 Frogman dive watch.

There will be 400 Timex x Finisterre watches made, and you can buy one now from Timex or Finisterre’s online store for $249 or 195 British pounds.

