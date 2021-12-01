  1. Wearables

Timex and Finisterre’s collaboration surf watch makes tide tracking simple

Andy Boxall
By

Most watches with a tide tracking feature have a digital display and do a whole lot more than just let you know when it’s high or low tide. The Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch keeps it simple by using what would normally be the second hand on an analog dial as a tide cycle indicator, allowing you to still plan your activities without consulting charts or relying on memory.

Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch in the sea.

Aimed at surfers, fishermen, sailors, or anyone who wants to makes sure they’re walking along the beach at low tide, it’s a welcome low-tech approach to making tide information available at a glance. You set the Tide Tracker so it matches the tide at your preferred beach, and that’s it. The hand’s light blue color ensures it stands out agains the dark blue dial, and makes it easy to see during the day. The watch’s second hand has been moved to a complication on the dial, and it’s all driven by a reliable quartz movement.

The watch is a collaboration between Timex and U.K.-based outdoor company Finisterre, and has taken about two years to create. While the watch’s standout feature is the tide tracker, it’s also notable for its special nylon #Tide strap which is made from 100% upcycled plastic that would otherwise have found its way into the sea. We’ve previously tried one of these on the Sequent SuperCharger 2.1 watch. Finisterre is a registered B Corp company, and therefore committed to prioritizing the environment and society as a whole in its products and practices.

Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch dial.

Made from stainless steel the Timex x Finisterre has a 41mm case width and a modest 12.5mm thickness, with mineral glass over the dial and a single button above the crown on the side of the case. A Super Lumi-Nova luminescent coating has been applied to the hands and the hour markers so you can see them in the dark. Completing its ocean-friendly credentials is 200-meters of water resistance.

Obviously it’s not a watch for anyone wanting to monitor the tide across multiple locations, or to use for tracking a workout, it instead makes understanding the important local tide times much simpler. If you want more functionality and a connection to your phone, then a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 7 may be better, or take a look at the  G-Shock GWF-A1000 Frogman dive watch.

There will be 400 Timex x Finisterre watches made, and you can buy one now from Timex or Finisterre’s online store for $249 or 195 British pounds.

Editors' Recommendations

Best camera deals for December 2021

nikon d850 review 15

Best Peloton alternatives for December 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap space heater deals for December 2021

Stay warm with space heaters

Best blue light glasses for December 2021

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for December 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best smartphone deals for December 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best iRobot Roomba deals for December 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best iPad Deals and Sales for December 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for December 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

The best foldable phone deals and sales for December 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best Google Pixel deals for December 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best smartwatch deals for December 2021

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for December 2021

best apple watch deals