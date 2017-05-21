Planning your vacation? Airbnb plays tour guide with its updated For You tab

Why it matters to you Don't know what to do now that you've arrived on your dream vacation? Airbnb can help with the new For You tab.

Finding suitable lodgings may be the hardest part of traveling, but deciding how to make the most of your time on vacation can be a challenge, too. Now, you can solve both problems with a single solution by way of Airbnb. Earlier this week, the vacation rentals site announced a redesign to the online Airbnb experience, including a new For You tab, which promises to offer “a personalized doorway to discover homes to stay in and things to do — all in one place when you first open up the app or hop on the website.”

Now, the For You tab has become more intelligent and more personalized to your specific vacation needs. Whereas the recommendations tool previously provided suggestions based on travelers’ locations, it now integrates where travelers are in their planning process. For example, if you know that you’ll be visiting Crete at the end of the summer, you can figure out what activities are in peak season, and what spontaneous excursions you might embark upon when you’re there.

For You has gone live for travelers searching for, traveling to, or currently soaking up the scene in Cape Town, Florence, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona, and San Francisco. In the last two destinations, Airbnb says it’s trying out another For You feature that “takes inspiration to the next level by providing fresh, interesting context centered around passion areas like food, music or the great outdoors.”

With this launch, Airbnb has taken on the role of tour guide, promising to offer vacationers a list of the “great hits” a city has to offer, based on individual interests. “Whether you’re looking for something to do tonight or plotting out the trip of a lifetime, For You adapts to where you are and what you’re looking for, making planning your trip inspiring and delightful,” Airbnb says.

The site is said to be adding the feature to more cities in months to come, so start planning your vacation now.