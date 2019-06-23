Digital Trends
Web

Another vulnerability found in Dell’s security bloatware, users must update ASAP

Georgina Torbet
By
Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

It’s been a rough week for security issues at Dell. A serious security vulnerability in the company’s SupportAssist software was disclosed by cybersecurity firm SafeBreach, and revealed to effect not only Dell machines but also other OEMs which used the rebranded software on their computers. Dell swiftly released a patch for the vulnerability which was made available on Friday. If you have a Dell machine, you should update it straight away.

The SupportAssist software is designed to protect machines from malware, but this isn’t the first time the software itself has been revealed to have a vulnerability. Back in April, security research Bill Demirkapi found a vulnerability which allowed Remote Code Execution through the security software. The feature was supposed to allow drivers to be updated through Dell’s website, but it exposed users to security threats which could have allowed attackers to find sensitive information and to execute their own code on people’s machines.

This first vulnerability was patched quickly as well, but it is not clear how many people could have been affected. The problem is that SupportAssist uses administrative rights by default, so if the software is compromised it can be used to gain access to much of an affected PC. The latest attack has the same issue, allowing attackers administrative privileges.

As SafeBreach describes, the SupportAssist program was targeted precisely because it has access to many key hardware systems. “In our initial exploration, we targeted the ‘Dell Hardware Support’ service based on the assumption such a critical service would have high permission level access to the PC hardware as well as the capability to induce privilege escalation,” the company explained in its blog post.

SupportAssist comes pre-installed on many Dell laptops, making it typical bloatware which most users simply ignore when they get a new machine. And other OEMs use the same software under the name PC-Doctor Toolbox as well. When a security vulnerability is discovered, users might not think they need to update software they never use, but merely having it on a machine can make it vulnerable.

Dell users should make sure they have automatic updating turned on and update their systems immediately, or download and install the latest version of SupportAssist from Dell’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
hp envy elitebook and more 1050 g1 open office
Computing

Dropbox’s all-new desktop app wants to be your one and only workspace

Dropbox has unveiled its most significant update yet as it continues to move away from its original core service as a place to store files in the cloud, toward a virtual workspace solution that offers all services in-app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
airbnb adventures launch around the world trip 234689 ryantuttle 1149 r
Outdoors

For $5,000, Airbnb will take you around the world in 80 days. Airfare included

Airbnb's new Adventures allow travelers can book a mix of accommodations, food, and experiences in what Airbnb calls "bucket list" worthy trips, including a round-the-world trip for just $5,000
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Netflix launch in UK on iPad in 2012
Home Theater

Netflix can drain your data in a hurry. Here's how to turn it down a notch

Ever wondered how much data you need to stream a show (or movie) on Netflix? You aren't alone. The answer could be anywhere from 1GB per hour to 7GB per hour, but there's more to it than that. Here's how to control your Netflix data.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Walmart
Smart Home

Walmart Grocery challenges Amazon with a new $98-a-year delivery option

The grocery delivery wars are hotting up. Walmart's latest effort is a $98-a-year subscription fee that offers free delivery on orders over $30. The service, called Delivery Unlimited, can be tried free for 15 days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
computer glitch american airlines christmas plane
Mobile

American Airlines expands its fast in-flight Wi-Fi, but it will still cost you

American Airlines has completed the installation of satellite-based in-flight Wi-Fi for the whole of its mainline narrowbody fleet comprising more than 700 planes, mainly on its domestic routes. But the service still costs.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bitcoin cryptocurrency 2019 broken
Computing

Facebook’s crypto isn’t a new Bitcoin, it’s Disney Dollars for a new world order

Facebook has already secured tens of millions in investments for its new cryptocurrency for Facebook known as Libra. The platform is still being developed, but has already brought in backing from Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of Google search page
Computing

Genius uses 19th-century tech to prove Google copied its song lyrics

Song lyrics website Genius says that it proved that Google has been copying its lyrics and posting them on its own search results page. And Genius says it was able to do it by using a decidedly old-school form communications tech.
Posted By Anita George
Photography

Adobe concocts an A.I. that can detect — and reverse — manipulated photos

The company behind the software that's often used to manipulate photographs may help make it easy to spot a fake photo. Researchers at Adobe recently created an artificially intelligent program that can recognize fake photos of faces.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

What is Libra? Here’s what you need to know about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency

Facebook released a white paper announcing its new cryptocurrency, Libra, which it intends as a way to enable more people around the world to process online payments. Here's how the new blockchain technology works.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
YouTube Photo
Computing

YouTube’s new HD music videos let you relive your youth in vivid detail

Relive your youth in vivid detail with YouTube's new HD music videos. The video sharing website will be converting your favorite, decades-old music videos from SD to HD and the first hundred of them are available to watch right now.
Posted By Anita George
Google Search
Mobile

You can now share Google Search results straight from the app

Google wants to make it a little easier to share search results with others and added a "Share" button to the Android Google app. Currently, the feature is only in the beta version of the app.
Posted By Christian de Looper
The Best Jobs in Tech
Small Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

June may be coming to an end, but the bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling…
Posted By Benjamin Beck
waze vs google maps in hand
Mobile

Google Maps insists it’s doing what it can to weed out business scammers

Google Maps has a problem with bogus businesses populating its listings, with some unsuspecting users falling victim to scams. But the company insists it's doing everything it can to sort it out.
Posted By Trevor Mogg