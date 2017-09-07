JetBlue caps airfare prices out of Florida at $99 as Hurricane Irma advances

Why it matters to you While other airlines are price gouging, JetBlue is offering Floridians an affordable way out of the path of Hurricane Irma.

As Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, one airline is doing what it can to help residents and visitors escape from the expected path of the storm. JetBlue is now offering tickets for just $99 to those looking to leave south Florida and other parts of the U.S. that might be affected by the hurricane. This special fare will be available through September 13, but many of these discounted fares have already been snatched up.

Amid the mass exodus from the coastal state, JetBlue has capped its nonstop fares out of Florida to just under $100; connecting flights out of Florida have been capped at $159. The same pricing applies to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, as well as select airports in Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

JetBlue’s decision to cap prices places the airline firmly in the role of the knight in shining armor, as other carriers have increased their prices significantly as demand has grown. Some one-way flights out of the area are being sold for more than $1,000. But rather than gouging prices (as other transportation companies have been known to do), JetBlue is taking the high road.

“We are taking a number of steps to assist existing customers and support new reservations for those looking to evacuate,” Jet Blue said in a statement. “For existing reservations, JetBlue is waiving cancellation fees, as well as waiving change fees and differences in airfare for rebooking.” The airline has also “added flights to our schedule out of select cities where we have aircraft available.”

A number of areas in South Florida have already been issued mandatory evacuation orders after Irma’s first landfall in the eastern Carribean early Wednesday resulted in severe damage and flooding. And with conditions only expected to worsen, many Floridians are taking no chances when it comes to staying safe.

So if you’re looking for a way out of the state or surrounding areas, consider heading over to JetBlue’s website and checking out available fares. You’ll have to act fast, but as of press time, seats still appear to be available.