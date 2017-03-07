Broken down but not out: What to pack in a car emergency kit

As anyone who has ever broken down on the interstate — or even worse, on a rural backroad — knows, there are few situations remotely as helpless and frustrating. Virtually all vehicles come with a basic car jack and spare tire, however, there are countless situations where these necessities are exceedingly useless.

There are plenty of tried-and-true tools to have at your disposal when you break down, and even a few lesser-known gadgets and tricks. With these helpful utilities, you’ll be able to stay cool under pressure, even if you are a little overheated under the hood. Here are 12 essentials to pack in your car’s emergency kit.

Primary emergency kit items

Essential car emergency gadgets

Other items to consider

Backup fluids — namely oil and coolant — can also be helpful in a pinch. However, there are also a few items you might consider as part of your seasonal emergency kit. With the onset of winter comes a slew of potential breakdown scenarios. If a sudden snow storm hits and leaves you stranded, it might be worth your while to have a day’s supply of bottled water and non-perishables stowed. Similarly, blankets should also be incorporated into your emergency kit, just in case you’re stuck roadside during a cold front.

Cat litter is another convenient, albeit lesser-known, emergency kit staple. Cat litter is naturally absorbent. If your car becomes stuck in ice, snow, or mud, apply a liberal amount of litter in front of and behind the wheels to not only absorb excess moisture but to also create optimal traction.