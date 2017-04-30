6 great Bluetooth keyboards for your tablet or laptop

Tablets and laptops are getting more and more advanced all the time, but if you want to get down to business, a touchscreen keyboard just won’t get the job done. Serious work needs a big, desktop-grade keyboard, and easy setup with a Bluetooth model makes the following choices a potent combination with iPads, Android tablets, and tablet-only Windows PCs.

Note that we’ve omitted designs that integrate a case or cover, as with various iPad combinations, the Surface keyboard, or the Pixel C keyboard. First-party devices are generally high quality, but we’re focusing on solutions that work with any tablet and any operating system. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also much less expensive.

Best keyboard for the budget-conscious

Anker Ultra Compact Slim Bluetooth Keyboard ($24) Anker is a trusted budget brand for mobile accessories of all kinds. Previous models of this keyboard definitely took after the Apple Bluetooth keyboard, but the latest revision is more visually distinctive, and packs a much larger battery. Anker claims that it will last an impressive six months with two hours of use per day. On top of that, it’s also one of the cheapest full-sized keyboards Bluetooth around at just twenty bucks. The keyset is designed to work with multiple operating systems, so advanced functions like page up/page down, volume, and media controls might not match up from device to device. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best keyboard for the ultra-mobile

Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard ($80) Microsoft has been getting quite creative with some of its accessory designs, and the latest is impressive in more ways than one. This folding design manages to cram a full-sized keyset (including smaller Function and arrow keys) into a tiny package about the size of a standard CD case, sure to fit into even the most overstuffed carry-on bag. It’s also surprisingly comfortable, which is more than can be said for some roll-up designs. The “Universal” part of the keyboard comes from its agnostic connection, with dedicated keys for Android, iOS, and Windows. The body has limited spill resistance, so while it’s not going to go for a dip in the pool anytime soon, it should be able to resist a few splashes of office coffee. At $100 retail it isn’t the cheapest option (though it’s often sold for considerably less), but it’s a great choice if you want to keep your mobile office as portable as possible. Read our full review. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best keyboard for the constant switcher

Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 ($27) If you often find yourself switching between a desktop, a tablet, and a phone for extended typing, you’ll want to check out this unique design from Logitech. The K480 isn’t as svelte as other options on this list, but it includes both an integrated stand slot for phones and tablets, and a dedicated hardware switch for manually connecting to different devices. It’s an ideal solution for those who don’t like to constantly pick up and put down gadgets. Control keys for iOS and Android phones and tablets keep these devices under control. The K480 comes in grey or white color options, and with a retail price of $50 (and a street price often below $40) it’s one of the more affordable options available. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best keyboard for Apple fans

Apple Magic Keyboard ($96) Apple’s redesigned Magic keyboard is everything Apple fans (and others) could want from a minimalistic Bluetooth keyboard design. The older Magic keyboards had a rolled base that propped the back of the keyboard up and made room for AA batteries. The new version now has a rechargeable battery, so the keyboard lies much more flat. The keys also received an upgrade, and now have a little more weight when typing, which is generally also an improvement. The arrow key redesign is somewhat less welcome, but the advantages to this new design are hard to deny. The Bluetooth battery claims a one month charge, too, so you can carry this keyboard around without worrying about it too much. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best keyboard for the eco-conscious

Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 ($27) Like to use your keyboard when the sun is shining? Find a seat by a café window or at an outdoor cable, and this Logitech keyboard will power itself, with a charge that Logitech claims can last as long as three months without needing another boost. The keys are a little small, but light and quiet like other modern Logitech keyboard designs. Just make sure that bar at the top stays in the sun! The downside here is that compatibility is limited: It’s made to work with Windows laptops and desktop PCs. Outside of that, the keyboard may experience functionality issues, so this energy-saving approach is best saved for Windows fans Buy it now from: Amazon

Best keyboard for affordable mobile use

Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard ($9) Those looking for an affordable Bluetooth keyboard for their mobile devices may find the inexpensive Arteck HB030B perfect for their needs. This compact, 0.24-inch thin keyboard is easy to slip into most computer bags or backpacks, and is compatible with pretty much every common mobile platform. It also comes with a surprising amount of backlighting, with seven different color options and two levels of brightness, for those who need a mobile keyboard in low-light conditions. Buy it now from: Amazon

This post was updated on April 24th 2017 by Tyler Lacoma. Added the Apply Magic keyboard, Razer gaming keyboard, Arteck backlit Bluetooth keyboard, and Logitech solar keyboard.